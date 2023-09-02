3 takeaways from West Central's hard-fought win over Sioux Falls Christian

West Central's Jesse Jost (33) gets tackled by an SF Christian player at USF Sports Complex in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Friday night’s 11A matchup between No. 2 West Central and No.5 Sioux Falls Christian was truly reminiscent of a heavyweight fight. Both sides traded jabs and right hooks, trying to outlast the other. Both teams' offense revolved around the run, but they had to grind out every yard they got.

"They're a great team," West Central defensive coordinator Barry Matthies said of the matchup postgame. "It was a battle. We knew it was going to be a battle coming in and playing them. The last two years it's been a dogfight every time we show up and play them."

The Trojans were coming off a big Week 2 50-13 win against Custer while the Chargers were looking to bounce back from a 30-16 loss against Canton.

It felt like only a few plays separated the two sides, but West Central was ultimately able to squeak out a hard-earned win over the Chargers, 14-6.

The Chargers relied heavily on junior running back Brayden Witte throughout the game. Witte rushed for 31 yards on Sioux Falls Christian’s first drive and ended the first half with 99 rushing yards that included a 52-yard explosion that put the Chargers in position to take a 3-0 lead into halftime after a field goal.

In the third quarter, Trojans junior quarterback Caden Alfson emerged from the locker room with a different pep in his step. He led his team down the field and completed a highlight-worthy 24-yard pass that senior tight end Crew Heier snagged with one arm.

"He's a great playmaker," Alfson said of Heier. "We had a good play rollout, and he was wide open. He'll make a play every time you throw the ball to him."

That catch put West Central at the four-yard line and after a couple of short rushes by senior running back Chet Carda, it was Alfson who snuck the ball into the endzone to put the Trojans up. A blocked field goal attempt kept the score at 6-3 after the touchdown.

During the Chargers next drive, Carda started cramping up and had to be taken out for the rest of the game. The Sioux Falls Christian offense immediately came alive with the senior linebacker on the sidelines.

Witte rushed for 43 yards on that drive and junior quarterback Lincoln Prins slung a 27-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Tate Gadbois to move the Chargers down the field. The West Central defense kept Witte out of the end zone on three consecutive rushes, forcing Sioux Falls Christian to settle for a field goal that evened the score 6-6.

The Trojans played with pace on their next drive and quickly responded with what would be the winning touchdown. After a series of small gains, Jost broke free for a huge 25-yard run to give West Central the lead. Alfson converted a two-point conversion to give the Trojans a 14-6 lead.

Here are three takeaways from West Central's win over Sioux Falls Christian.

Alfson solidifying himself as QB1

West Central's quarterback position was a question mark for the team heading into the season after graduating Justin Zirpel, but Alfson is making the position his own.

Matthies had called him one of the best passers they've had at West Central in years and Alfson showcased that when it mattered most.

When the Trojans needed to get the offense going, it was Alfson who made a big play, finding Heier for a 24-yard pass that put them four yards out from their first touchdown.

He also showed he can be a dual threat, calling his own number for the QB sneak, Matthies said, and running in a two-point conversion.

"I love it," Matthies said of his quarterback's decision. "He got (the QB sneak) in so now he's not going to get in trouble."

Jost and Carda established the run

As big of a threat as Witte was for the Chargers, Jost and Carda combined to put just as much pressure on the Sioux Falls Christian defense.

Carda found gaps in the middle of the defense for a couple of larger runs and Jost had maybe the biggest play of the game when he ran for 25 yards and the winning touchdown.

"Jesse did a great job," Matthies said of the team's run game. "I mean, he's about a buck 40, but he's running inside the tackles. Chet did good until he started cramping up on us. That kind of hurt us a little bit, but next man up, that's our motto. Doesn't matter who goes down the next man up."

West Central got stops when they needed them

The Chargers were relentless in running the ball. It felt like Witte ran the ball every play in the team's first drive and he remained a focal point throughout the game.

While he had a big night, the Trojans got stops when they needed them. When Carda started cramping and Sioux Falls Christian stormed down the field, Witte had three opportunities to give the Chargers the lead, but West Central's defense was ready for him.

"He's such a great runner," Matthies said of Witte. "They get behind the big boys and we just can't get to him, and he's so patient and picking his holes and stuff like that. He's a really good player to stop."

