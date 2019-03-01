No. 2 Virginia poised to pounce on Pitt

Virginia's win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night marked the fourth time this season the Cavaliers tallied more than 80 points against an ACC opponent.

In the previous five seasons, the Cavaliers did not reach 80 once in regulation in the ACC.

The ability to score at a higher rate has given No. 2 Virginia a dimension it hasn't had under head coach Tony Bennett, in his 10th season with the program. The Cavaliers (25-2, 13-2) will look for more Saturday when they welcome a spiraling Pittsburgh squad to Charlottesville, Va.

"You never want to take anything for granted," Virginia guard Ty Jerome said after learning the Cavaliers earned a double bye in the ACC Tournament. "We worked really hard to do that ... but we have such a long way to go, so much better to get, so we've just got to keep working."

The Panthers are playing Virginia for the first time since scoring just seven points in the first half in the teams' lone meeting last season. The Cavaliers ended up winning 66-37. This year's Pitt team is dramatically different under first-year head coach Jeff Capel, but it is a long way removed from a 6-0 start to the season.

"We've lost a little bit of confidence," Capel said after his team's 62-48 loss to Clemson on Wednesday night. "Losing will do that to you."

Pittsburgh (12-16, 2-13) is on an 11-game losing streak and will be looking to break a 22-game road skid when it enters one of the toughest places to play in the country. Despite having not won a game since Jan. 14, the Panthers have been competitive, but they are undersized and inexperienced -- something Virginia is not.

The Cavaliers notched an 81-51 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night. Sophomore De'Andre Hunter has been on a tear, scoring 18 or more points in four of his past five games.

"Dre did a good job of making shots early attacking from the high post," Jerome said of his teammate.

Hunter leads the Cavaliers in scoring at 15.3 points per game, just ahead of Kyle Guy at 15.0.

Pittsburgh features three players scoring in double figures, led by freshman guard Xavier Johnson (16.5). All five of the Panthers' leading scorers stand 6-foot-6 or shorter and will be challenged by a Virginia team that can play big or small.

"The things that we can control, we have to do a better job at controlling those things," Capel said of his young squad. "I thought we were doing that a little bit earlier in the season and we've had some slippage there recently. So we have to keep working, keep grinding, keep teaching, and hopefully we can get over the hump."

Virginia is tied atop the ACC standings with North Carolina -- one game ahead of Duke -- but the Cavaliers own the tiebreaker with the Tar Heels thanks to a Feb. 11 win in Chapel Hill. If Virginia sweeps its final three games -- Pitt, at Syracuse, vs. Louisville -- it will be the No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament in Charlotte.

