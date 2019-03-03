No. 2 Virginia looking to stay hot at Syracuse

No. 2 Virginia visits Syracuse on Monday night with both schools looking to secure favorable positioning in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament later this month in Charlotte.

The Cavaliers (26-2, 14-2) are trying to lock up their fourth regular season ACC title in the last six years.

Wins over the Orange and at home against Louisville in Saturday's season finale would secure the No. 1 seed for Virginia, which owns the head-to-head edge over current conference co-leader North Carolina by virtue of its 69-61 win on Feb. 11 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

After a 73-49 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Cavaliers will be playing their third Saturday-Monday combo of the season. They are 2-0 in those quick turnaround games.

"In a sense, you have to be ready to go," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said about the scenario. "You've got to be smart with your preparation the day in between and you're in, usually, a hostile environment and it's certainly a challenge. We're in some important games and I think it's a healthy challenge."

Syracuse (19-10, 10-6) will also be playing on just one day's rest after dispatching Wake Forest 79-54 in Winston-Salem on Saturday. The win snapped the Orange's two-game losing streak.

Monday night will be the third time in five seasons that Syracuse welcomes a second-ranked Virginia team to the Carrier Dome. The Cavaliers beat the Orange 59-47 back in 2015 and 59-44 last season.

"In the league, we're not as good as we'd certainly like to be, but in the league, we've gone on the road to places where we have struggled in the past," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said after the win against Wake Forest. "Obviously we were supposed to win this game, but we played well and that's what's important."

The Orange are currently sitting in the No. 6 spot in the conference with an outside chance of moving up to No. 5 or even No. 4 with Florida State and Virginia Tech both gripping 11-5 ACC records.

Scoring against Virginia, like it is for most teams, has been nothing short of challenging for Syracuse since it joined the ACC in 2013-14. The Orange have averaged just 55.8 points per game against Bennett's teams and are 2-4 against Virginia.

Syracuse has scored 85 and 79 points respectively in its last two games and may be leaning in the right direction before welcoming a hot UVA team. The Cavaliers have been doing it with offense and defense and are averaging 71.9 points per game this season -- the highest in the Bennett era.

Junior guard Kyle Guy recorded his seventh game with at least five 3-pointers on Saturday as he scored a game-high 17 points. He played only 25 minutes, getting rest he knows is important this time of year.

"We're playing it smart," Guy said. "We've got a game in less than 48 hours."

Since 2014, Virginia is 18-5 after just one day off while Syracuse is 14-8.

Each team ranks in the top 35 in the country in scoring defense as Syracuse ranks 32nd while Virginia leads the nation (54.1). Pittsburgh became the 10th opponent that the Cavaliers held under 50 points so far this season.

--Field Level Media