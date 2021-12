Associated Press

UConn won its rivalry game against Notre Dame but may have lost last year's national player of the year to a knee injury in the process. Paige Bueckers scored 22 points before going down with just seconds left in No. 2 UConn's 73-54 victory over No. 24 Notre Dame on Sunday. Bueckers, who is averaging a little more than 20 points per game, was dribbling up the court in the final minute of this one when she stumbled, twisting her ankle and coming down awkwardly on her left leg.