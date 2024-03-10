No. 2 UConn trounces Providence basketball, deals big blow to NCAA tourney hopes

PROVIDENCE — There aren’t many positives to take out of this one.

No improvement to an NCAA Tournament resume seemingly in need of it. No upset against a regional rival flying atop the Big East standings. No payoff on Senior Night for the pair of graduate transfers who followed Kim English from George Mason.

This was a shellacking for the majority at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Providence started brilliantly and crashed even harder, as No. 2 Connecticut offered a demonstration of how steep the climb will be for any other program hoping to top this conference.

The Huskies shrugged off an early double-digit deficit with the physical talent and mental steel expected of a defending national champion. They spent the final 36 minutes punishing the Friars for every mistake, and what was a rabid sellout crowd at the tip departed into the rainy evening long before the final buzzer.

This was a 74-60 UConn victory that could have been much worse. Providence held a 15-2 advantage at the 15:56 mark of the first half – what followed from there was a statement from the current betting favorites to make it consecutive titles early next month.

“I thought our immaturity showed playing a really good team – a great team,” English said. “Got off to a really good start obviously, and then immaturity set in. You’re not going to knock a team out like that five minutes into a game.”

Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) makes a basket against the Providence Friars during the first half at Amica Mutual Pavilion Saturday night.

Dan Hurley was 0-5 in his previous trips to this building. His three visits with Rhode Island and two more with the Huskies didn’t feature this sort of completeness on his roster. Last year’s loss to the Friars came in the midst of a January swoon – it was only later when UConn found the form necessary to cut down the nets in Houston.

“They jumped us with their defensive pressure,” Hurley said. “That didn’t feel sustainable in terms of the intensity of what they were doing.

“From there, take the first six or seven minutes of the game and maybe the last four or five minutes of the game – that was a pretty nice performance.”

Providence (19-12, 10-10 Big East) couldn’t have asked for a better beginning. Devin Carter connected on his first four shots and put on a show for his father, Anthony, who was sitting in the front row across from the visiting bench. His fadeaway in the lane made it a 15-2 game, and more than a few in attendance were visualizing a first top-3 upset here since the 2017-18 season.

“We were taking high-quality shots, which leads to good transition defense,” English said. “We know we can guard them in the halfcourt.”

Friars guard Devin Carter (22) shoots a layup against UConn on Saturday at the AMP.

That’s when the Huskies (28-3, 18-2) started to have their say. Alex Karaban’s putback capped a 7-0 run and UConn tied the game at 21-21 when English picked up a technical foul. Cam Spencer hit the second of his two free throws, consecutive 3-pointers by Stephon Castle and Tristen Newton gave the Huskies some additional fuel and Hassan Diarra beat the halftime buzzer to make it a 42-24 advantage.

“This is a tough place to play,” Hurley said. “The atmosphere in here is different than in most places you go. There’s a real edge to the game when you come in here.”

The Friars went the final 8:47 of the opening half and a 10:06 stretch in all without a field goal. Carter’s dunk and layup bracketed that drought – he closed with 24 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 9-for-19 from the field. His teammates connected at just 28.9% from the floor, committed 13 of Providence’s 15 turnovers and managed a combined two steals.

“I don’t know if I can say this, but we got caught with our pants down this season – without the depth we needed,” English said. “We’re going to build this roster to withstand an injury or two.

“We’re going to have 13 dudes next season. I’m really excited about what we’re going to do here.”

Friars guard Devin Carter (22) shoots the ball against the Connecticut Huskies during Saturday's regular season finale.

There is still plenty of business to conduct over the next week. The Friars will open the conference tournament against Georgetown Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Providence and former coach Ed Cooley will renew hostilities in a 6:30 p.m. tip, and a loss would be fatal for the Friars with respect to their March Madness hopes. Creighton awaits the survivor in Thursday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal, a golden opportunity to make one last impression on the selection committee.

“We have a Georgetown team that played really well today in The Garden,” English said. “They have great talent – they have as much talent as anybody in this league.

“It’s a one-game season right now.”

UCONN (74): Karaban 6-14 0-0 16, Clingan 5-5 0-0 11, Castle 6-12 0-0 14, Newton 3-12 4-4 12, Spencer 4-13 1-2 10, Diarra 1-4 0-0 3, S.Johnson 4-7 0-0 8, Stewart 0-1 0-0 0, Ball 0-0 0-0 0, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Roumoglou 0-0 0-0 0, Singare 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 5-6 74.

PROVIDENCE (60): Oduro 5-16 2-2 13, Carter 9-19 4-6 24, Floyd 0-2 2-2 2, Gaines 1-5 3-4 6, Pierre 3-10 1-2 9, Barron 2-4 0-0 6, Castro 0-1 0-0 0, Santoro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 12-16 60.

Halftime_UConn 42-24. 3-Point Goals_UConn 11-26 (Karaban 4-6, Castle 2-4, Newton 2-8, Clingan 1-1, Diarra 1-1, Spencer 1-5, Stewart 0-1), Providence 8-27 (Barron 2-4, Pierre 2-5, Carter 2-7, Oduro 1-4, Gaines 1-5, Floyd 0-2). Rebounds_UConn 36 (Newton 8), Providence 36 (Carter 15). Assists_UConn 19 (Newton, Spencer 5), Providence 7 (Carter 4). Total Fouls_UConn 15, Providence 12.

