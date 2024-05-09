No. 2 Texas A&M's pitching lineup vs. Ole Miss has been announced

Texas A&M (41-8, 16-8 SEC) rebounded after losing just the second SEC series this season against LSU last weekend, run-ruling the visiting Rice Owls 16-3 to reach a perfect 25-0 in midweek games this season, a feat reached for the first time since 2015.

What plagued the Aggies against the Tigers, outside of their Game 3 blowout win on Sunday, was the collectively poor performance at the plate, especially star outfielder Braden Montgomery's unusual hitless streak lasting four games is definitely a warning sign that depends on power at the plate to score in bunches.

However, Montgomery steadily rebounded against the Owls, collecting two hits and a home run on the night. At the same time, Jace LaViolette continued his hot-hitting streak, recording his 26th home run of the year. Looking ahead to this weekend's road test vs. Ole Miss (25-23, 9-15 SEC), head coach Jim Schlossnagle knows that success on the mound is key to keeping the Rebels at bay. On Thursday, Schlossnagle released the starting pitching rotation for this weekend's series:

Game 1 (Friday): Ryan Prager (10-2, 85 SO, 2.67 ERA)

Game 2 (Saturday): Justin Lamkin (8-5, 62 SO, 4.74 ERA)

Game 3 (Sunday): TBA

Game 1 will air on SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while Game 2 (4:00 p.m.) and Game 3 (5:00 p.m.) will be available for streaming on SEC Network+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire