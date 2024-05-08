Perfection in anything is rare and a tough feat to accomplish, especially in a game like baseball. There are so many games that going without a loss, or back-to-back losses is really unheard of. On Tuesday night No. 2 Texas A&M (41-8, 16-8 SEC) rule-ruled Rice at home to finish the season perfect in midweek games for the first time since 2015.

Rice never stood a chance in this game as the Aggies started off extremely hot and the Rice pitchers did nothing to help themselves. Gavin Grahovac and Braden Montgomery came out blasting each hitting solo home runs in the opening frame to take a 2-0 lead. Then in the very next inning, Travis Chestnut, Caden Sorrell, and Kaeden Kent all scored due to wild pitches allowing the Aggies to take a 5-0 lead into the 3rd inning.

After cutting the lead down to four with their own solo home run the Owls once again found themselves on the wrong side of the long ball with Sorrell's solo shot and Jace LaViolette’s two-run home run.

Later in the inning, Hayden Schott brought home Montgomery with a single through the left side for a 9-1 lead. They added two more in the fifth to go up 11-2 before the wheels really fell off. Rice walked five straight Aggie batters for five unearned scores.

There was one more home run by Rice but that was the end of the scoring threat with A&M winning 16-3 and 25-0 in their midweek games on the year.

https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball/status/1788024709231067166

Texas A&M will face Ole Miss in a three-game series starting on Friday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. CST, where the game will air on SEC Network.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 2 Texas A&M stays perfect in their midweek games after run-ruling Rice 16-3