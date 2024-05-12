No. 2 Texas A&M baseball team loses second straight SEC series with lopsided loss vs. Ole Miss

The sky hasn't necessarily started falling in College Station but the Texas A&M baseball team is getting very close following its second consecutive SEC series loss this weekend.

The No. 2 Aggies (41-10, 16-10 SEC) were blown out 10-2 at Ole Miss (27-23, 11-15) on Saturday night at Swayze Field. Texas A&M has now lost four of its last five conference games.

The Rebels scored 5 runs in the second inning, 3 in the fourth and 1 in the third and eighth, respectively. The Aggies plated 1 in each of the third and ninth frames. Texas A&M tallied only 5 hits on the evening.

The Aggies are now 19-21 all-time against Ole Miss. Texas A&M has lost back-to-back SEC sets and three total this season. The 8-run loss was the Aggies' biggest of the year in the final road series of the regular season.

One of the few positives from the defeat was that graduate student designated hitter Hayden Schott extended his on-base streak to 24 games, recording 1 hit and 1 walk.

Texas A&M will attempt to avoid the sweep Sunday at 5 p.m. CST.

