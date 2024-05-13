No. 2 Texas A&M baseball team avoids sweep at Ole Miss with shutout victory led by Shane Sdao

The Texas A&M baseball team avoided a potential disastrous sweep on Sunday night at Swayze Field against SEC rival Ole Miss.

The No. 2 Aggies (42-10, 17-17 SEC) shutout the Rebels by a final score of 6-0. Texas A&M scored 3 runs in the sixth inning and 1 in each of the third, seventh and ninth.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao (4-1) led the Aggies to the win. He tossed 7.0 scoreless frames and allowed 3 hits and 1 walk with 6 strikeouts on 87 pitches. Sdao set a new career-high in innings pitched and strikeouts.

Sunday's shutout was Texas A&M's first since a 9-0 victory versus Vanderbilt on April 13. Graduate student designated hitter Hayden Schott extended his on-base streak to 25 games with 1 hit and 1 walk.

Senior first baseman Ted Burton made his return in the series finale and went 1-for-4 with a double and 2 runs batted in. He has reached base safely in 24 consecutive contests and the multi-RBI game was his 10th of the year.

The No. 2 Aggies begins their final set of the regular season at Blue Bell Park on Thursday against conference rival No. 3 Arkansas (41-10, 18-8) at 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 2 Texas A&M baseball team avoids sweep at Ole Miss with shutout victory led by Shane Sdao