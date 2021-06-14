No. 2 Texas completes sweep of South Florida for CWS berth

  • Texas' Camryn Williams (55) reacts after scoring against South Florida during the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    1/9

    South Florida Texas Baseball

    Texas' Camryn Williams (55) reacts after scoring against South Florida during the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Texas' Trey Faltine is hit with a pitch by South Florida's Orion Kerkering during the fourth inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    2/9

    South Florida Texas Baseball

    Texas' Trey Faltine is hit with a pitch by South Florida's Orion Kerkering during the fourth inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Texas' Silas Ardoin (4) reacts to his dugout after he was walked to load the bases during the fifth inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game against South Florida, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    3/9

    South Florida Texas Baseball

    Texas' Silas Ardoin (4) reacts to his dugout after he was walked to load the bases during the fifth inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game against South Florida, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas' Douglas Hodo (7) celebrates with teammates after he scored against South Florida during the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    4/9

    South Florida Texas Baseball

    Texas' Douglas Hodo (7) celebrates with teammates after he scored against South Florida during the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • South Florida's Matt Ruiz (6) is tagged out by Texas catcher Silas Ardoin (4) as he tries to score during the fourth inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    5/9

    South Florida Texas Baseball

    South Florida's Matt Ruiz (6) is tagged out by Texas catcher Silas Ardoin (4) as he tries to score during the fourth inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Texas' Camryn Williams reacts after an out against South Florida during the fourth inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    6/9

    South Florida Texas Baseball

    Texas' Camryn Williams reacts after an out against South Florida during the fourth inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas' Trey Faltine (0) and Mitchell Daly (19) celebrate after turning a double play against South Florida to end the eighth inning in an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    7/9

    South Florida Texas Baseball

    Texas' Trey Faltine (0) and Mitchell Daly (19) celebrate after turning a double play against South Florida to end the eighth inning in an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Texas' Camryn Williams, center, celebrates a two-run homer against South Florida during the seventh inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    8/9

    South Florida Texas Baseball

    Texas' Camryn Williams, center, celebrates a two-run homer against South Florida during the seventh inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
  • Texas' Camryn Williams celebrates a two-run homer against South Florida as he rounds the bases during the seventh inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    9/9

    South Florida Texas Baseball

    Texas' Camryn Williams celebrates a two-run homer against South Florida as he rounds the bases during the seventh inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas' Camryn Williams (55) reacts after scoring against South Florida during the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas' Trey Faltine is hit with a pitch by South Florida's Orion Kerkering during the fourth inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas' Silas Ardoin (4) reacts to his dugout after he was walked to load the bases during the fifth inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game against South Florida, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas' Douglas Hodo (7) celebrates with teammates after he scored against South Florida during the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
South Florida's Matt Ruiz (6) is tagged out by Texas catcher Silas Ardoin (4) as he tries to score during the fourth inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas' Camryn Williams reacts after an out against South Florida during the fourth inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas' Trey Faltine (0) and Mitchell Daly (19) celebrate after turning a double play against South Florida to end the eighth inning in an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas' Camryn Williams, center, celebrates a two-run homer against South Florida during the seventh inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas' Camryn Williams celebrates a two-run homer against South Florida as he rounds the bases during the seventh inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
·1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Trey Faltine drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Cam Williams hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning after walking his first four times up and scoring three times as No. 2 overall seed Texas breezed into the College World Series with a 12-4 victory over South Florida on Sunday, sweeping the Austin Super Regional.

The Bulls (31-30) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Jarrett Eaton's two-run bases-loaded single, but Jake Sullivan was thrown out at home trying to score from first on the play and the Longhorns (47-15) answered with four runs in the top of the second — with Faltine and Silas Ardoin delivering run-scoring doubles — to take the lead for good.

Faltine's second double drove in two in the fourth to make it 6-2. Texas scored without the benefit of a hit in the fifth, using four walks and a hit batter to plate two runs.

Tristan Stevens (11-3) allowed four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the win.

Collin Sullivan (3-4) lasted just 1 2/3 innings in a start for South Florida, surrendering four runs on four hits. Eaton went 3-for-3 with a double.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Recommended Stories

  • NC State limits Arkansas to 4 hits in 6-5 win, forces Game 3

    Jose Torres hit the first of three N.C. State home runs in the fourth inning and the Wolfpack beat No. 1 seed Arkansas 6-5 on Saturday and avoid elimination. N.C. State (34-18), which allowed 17 hits and 21 runs in a Game 1 loss on Friday, gave up just four hits Saturday to force a Game 3. The Wolfpack have won seven of the last eight games away from home and handed Arkansas (50-12) its seventh loss in 37 games at Baum-Walker Stadium this season.

  • NC St, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona lock up CWS bids; Hogs out

    Two days after losing its NCAA super regional opener by 19 runs, Jose Torres hit a tiebreaking home run in the top of the ninth inning off SEC pitcher of the year Kevin Kopps and NC State beat the Razorbacks 3-2 in the deciding Game 3. Tennessee defeated LSU 15-6 and Texas beat South Florida 12-4 to complete two-game sweeps, and Arizona won a three-game series with a 16-3 victory over Mississippi.

  • Ole Miss beats Arizona 12-3, stays alive in super regional

    Jacob Gonzalez hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first inning to open the scoring and added a two-run double in the Mississippi's six-run second and the Rebels beat Arizona 12-3 on Saturday night to avoid elimination from the best-of-3 Oxford Super Regional. Ole Miss (45-21), which dropped a 9-3 decision to Arizona in the series opener, forced a Game 3 on Sunday. Gonzales, a true freshman, went 3 for 4 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs and Peyton Chatagnier hit a two-run homer to make it 7-0 in the second inning.

  • Dallas strikes out 12, Tennessee beats LSU 4-2 in opener

    Chad Dallas had 12 strikeouts over six innings, Sean Hunley threw three scoreless innings of relief and Tennessee beat LSU 4-2 on Saturday night to open the best-of-3 Knoxville Super Regional. Tennessee (49-16), the No. 3 overall seed, can clinch a berth in the College World Series with another win over the Tigers on Sunday. The Vols are 4-0 against LSU (38-24) this season, including a three-game sweep of the Tigers in Knoxville in March, beating them in walk-off fashion twice.

  • Arizona punches CWS ticket with 16-3 romp over Mississippi

    Branden Boissiere went 4-for-6 with two doubles, driving in five runs and scoring three, and No. 5 seed Arizona pounded out 20 hits to roll to a 16-3 victory over No. 12 seed Mississippi in the rubber game of the Tucson Super Regional on Sunday, earning the Wildcats a trip to the College World Series. Arizona (45-16) scored a run in the bottom of the first when Boissiere doubled with two outs and scored on a Tony Bullard single. Ole Miss (45-22) pulled even in the top of the third when Hayden Dunhurst led off with a single, took third on a Hayden Leatherwood double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cael Baker.

  • DiBenedetto wins Fan Vote for 2021 All-Star Race at Texas

    Matt DiBenedetto was announced Sunday night as the All-Star Race Fan Vote winner for the final spot in the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). DiBenedetto was the top vote-getter among drivers not already qualified for the main event. The fans‘ choice put his No. […]

  • PHOTOS: Vols defeat LSU, advance to College World Series

    PHOTOS: Vols defeat LSU, advance to College World Series

  • LOOK: First glimpse of five-star QB Arch Manning on Texas visit

    The top quarterback prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, Arch Manning, is currently in Austin.

  • Tennis-My body said 'No', says French Open runner-up Pavlyuchenkova

    Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came close to claiming a maiden Grand Slam title in her 52nd appearance in the main draw of a major, but after Saturday's French Open final she said she was ultimately betrayed by her own body. She fought throughout but bowed out with a 6-1 2-6 6-4 defeat as her Czech opponent, Barbora Krejcikova, won her first Grand Slam title. Actually in the third set during the Sabalenka match, I said to myself, 'If I win this match, I'm going to cry'.

  • French Open runner-up Tsitsipas says he learned a lesson

    When Stefanos Tsitsipas' first Grand Slam final had ended, he sank into his changeover chair and buried his head in a towel. Novak Djokovic has that effect on opponents. Tsitsipas built a big lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open, but Djokovic mounted an improbable comeback to win his 19th major title Sunday, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

  • Yankees' latest struggles have Aaron Boone 'very concerned'

    The Yankees' struggles this season have hit a new low, and now the losers of four of their last 15 officially have manager Aaron Boone "very concerned."

  • Palmetto Championship payout: Garrick Higgo's first PGA Tour win comes with big payday

    Purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Garrick Higgo and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Palmetto Championship.

  • Charles Barkley says Phil Mickelson can be that 'annoying friend'

    Phil Mickelson wanted Barkley to drive two hours last Thanksgiving for a practice round ahead of The Match III.

  • Nets lose Kyrie Irving, fall in 107-96 loss to Bucks

    Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.

  • Experts: Djokovic's gift to young fan could fetch tens of thousands of dollars

    The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.

  • Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns eliminate Denver Nuggets in sweep

    Chris Paul scored game-high 37 points in leading the Suns into the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2010 with sweep of the Nuggets.

  • Sunday NASCAR All-Star Race: Start time, weather, lineup

    Details for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott won last year's All-Star Race at Bristol.

  • Novak Djokovic wins 19th major after battling back from two sets down in French Open final

    If it is tough enough to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros, it is equally challenging to come back two days later and score another victory against an inspired opponent – which is what Novak Djokovic had to do in Paris on Sunday. But Djokovic, as the sporting world knows, is a man with no limits. He just keeps pushing on, playing more and more perfect tennis, until the job is done. The world No 1 lost the opening two sets of the French Open final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, the freakishly talented G

  • NBA playoffs: MVP Nikola Jokic ejected from Nuggets-Suns Game 4 for flagrant foul

    Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was ejected from Game 4 for his Flagrant 2 foul on Suns guard Cameron Payne.

  • Texas native Kyler Murray bluntly explains why he didn't grow up a Cowboys fan

    Kyler Murray didn't need many words to explain.