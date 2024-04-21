No. 2 Razorbacks bounce back for series win over No. 21 Gamecocks

No. 2 Arkansas bounced back in the nightcap of a doubleheader with a five-run seventh inning for a 9-6 victory over No. 21 South Carolina Saturday at Founders Park to give the Razorbacks another series victory in SEC play.

Coach Dave Van Horn’s team won its fifth of six SEC series with Saturday night’s victory.

After falling, 6-3, in Game 1 of the twin bill, the Razorbacks (34-6 overall, 14-4 SEC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning of Game 2.

Jack Wagner plated the game’s first run with a fielder’s choice RBI. Peyton Holt, who reached base three times, scored on a wild pitch from South Carolina starter Dylan Eskew to make it 2-0. Parker Rowland, making just his sixth start of the season behind the plate, capped off the inning with an RBI double for a 3-0 lead.

Arkansas got run-scoring singles from Holt and Wehiwa Aloy, plus a two-run double from Kendall Diggs as part of its five-run seventh-inning, which put the Hogs ahead, 9-2.

South Carolina (27-13, 9-9) didn’t go down without a fight and closed the game with four unanswered runs. The Gamecocks touched Arkansas reliever Will McEntire for three eighth-inning runs that included an RBI double from Blake Jackson and a run-scoring single from Dalton Reeves, cutting the lead to 9-5.

McEntire escaped further damage by retiring Tyler Causey on a deep fly to the warning track in center field for the final out of the eighth.

Gage Wood worked the ninth inning and allowed a leadoff double to Lee Ellis, who scored on a throwing error for the game’s final run.

Wood froze Parker Noland with a called third strike to end the game.

Arkansas outhit South Carolina, 9-8. Diggs and Holt led the way with a pair of two-hit performances that included two RBIs apiece.

On the mound, Brady Tygart was excellent in his 10th start of the season, limiting South Carolina to two runs and four hits. Tygart (4-1) matched a season-high with six innings pitched. He struck out six and walked two for his first win in SEC play.

Eskew (2-3) suffered the loss for South Carolina, allowing four runs (one earned) in 5 2/3 innings.

NEXT UP

Arkansas is scheduled to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on SEC Network+. The Hogs will then welcome Florida to Fayetteville for its next SEC series beginning Friday night at 7 p.m.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire