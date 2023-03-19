No. 2 quarterback Cutter Boley schedules visit to Tennessee

Four-star quarterback Cutter Boley announced intentions to visit Tennessee March 21, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound quarterback is from Lexington Christian Academy in Hodgenville, Kentucky.

Boley is the No. 21 overall prospect in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 2 quarterback and No. 1 player in the state of Kentucky, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

As a sophomore in 2022, Boley finished the season with 3,901 passing yards and 36 passing touchdowns. During his 2021 freshman season, he recorded 1,391 passing yards and 17 total touchdowns.

Boley’s upcoming visit will be his second this year to Tennessee. He attended Tennessee’s junior day on Jan. 14.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire