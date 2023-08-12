No. 2 OT in 2024 sets official visit to Oregon for Ducks game vs. USC

On November 11, all eyes are going to turn to Eugene for the Oregon Ducks’ game against the USC Trojans. There’s a good chance that both teams bring either an undefeated or one-loss record into the contest, with the ultimate result producing an inside track to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

It now turns out that one of the top-rated players in the 2024 class will be attending that game on an official visit. On Friday, On3’s Chad Simmons reported that 4-star OT Jordan Seaton, the No. 2 OT in the 2024 class, has scheduled an OV to Eugene for the game vs. USC. Seaton is rated as the No. 31 overall player in the class.

Jordan Seaton, the nation's No. 2 OT, tells @ChadSimmons_ that he has locked in six official visits this fall‼️ He will also take an unofficial visit to Alabama on Oct. 21. Read (On3+): https://t.co/0F9O4WUnfV pic.twitter.com/CkUvFs3kpw — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) August 11, 2023

The Ducks are currently in a great position to land 5-star OT Brandon Baker, the No. 1 OT in the class, but they are going after the No. 2 player at the position as well. We will see if they can get in good standing with Seaton after all is said and done.

