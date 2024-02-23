No. 2 Ohio State extends winning streak to 13 with victory over Peen State in Happy Valley

Feb 14, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Celeste Taylor (12) and center Faith Carson (54) dance to a Taylor Swift song on the bench during the second half of the NCAA women’s basketball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Value City Arena. Ohio State won 80-47.

An eight-day break from action had no effect on the momentum of the 12-game winning streak No. 2 Ohio State had going into Happy Valley on Thursday.

The Buckeyes returned to the court on the road after their victory over Nebraska on Feb. 14 to face Penn State, who was trying to break a six-game losing streak. Both streaks would live on with Ohio State defeating the Nittany Lions 82-69.

Hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to open the game in the first minute of play, Ohio State came out of the gate with the hot-hand. The Buckeyes added on to those baskets and went on a 13-0 run led by Cotie McMahon, who scored 9 of her 16 points in the first quarter.

Penn State was held scoreless until the 5:31 mark in the quarter, which set a very different tone from Ohio State's prior meeting with the Nittany Lions that went into overtime. Going 4 for 8 from 3-point range in the first 10 minutes of play, the Buckeyes were only two shy of the six 3-pointers they totaled in the last matchup.

There were a few Buckeyes in particular who had a sharp 3-point shooting night against the Nittany Lions. McMahon, Jacy Sheldon and Rebeka Mikulasikova all finished the game with two or more baskets from beyond the arc, but it was Celeste Taylor who recorded a season-high 4-7.

Throughout the first half, Ohio State's defense in both the press and half-court looked improved from where it was back in December. Forcing 14 turnovers and collecting 12 points off said turnovers, the Buckeyes went into halftime ahead 37-24, despite being outscored by Penn State 14-11 in the second quarter.

Taylor, who took a rough bump and hit her head hard on the court at the end of the first half, came out stronger in the third quarter . Going a perfect 4-4 with three 3-pointers in the quarter, the graduate transfer put up 11 of Ohio State's 27 points in the third.

Finishing the game with 16 points and 7 assists, Taylor and the rest of the Buckeyes' starters all recorded double-digit scoring. The ability to distribute the ball was also an advantage that played in favor of Ohio State, who had 21 assists compared to Penn State's 12.

With 3:06 left in the fourth, Ohio State redshirt senior Rikki Harris went down after landing awkwardly on her left ankle following a missed layup. Helped off the court, she remained on the bench for the rest of the game.

The Buckeyes return home for their final two games on the regular season at Value City Arena starting on Sunday, Feb. 25 against Maryland on Senior Day. If Ohio State wins that matchup and the following game on Wednesday, Feb. 28 against Michigan, the team will secure the Big Ten regular season title in some compacity.

bmackay@dispatch.com

@brimackay15

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: No. 2 Ohio State defeats Penn State 82-69 to extend winning streak