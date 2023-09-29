No. 2 Mtn. Ridge puts unbeaten record on the line at No. 4 Frankfort

Sep. 29—SHORT GAP, W.Va. — After toppling a talented Frederick team in the rain last Saturday night, Mountain Ridge has no let up in its schedule.

The second-ranked Miners (4-0) have a short week to prepare for No. 4 Frankfort (4-1). On a grass field and on the Falcons' Homecoming game, Mountain Ridge and head coach Ryan Patterson expect to get Frankfort's best shot.

"They're amped up I'm sure," Patterson said. "It's a lot to play for: Pride, seeding. They know we're worth a ton of points.

"We love this rivalry. Frankfort has always been a big game dating back to my playing days at Beall. The kids know one another. Heck, my wife graduated from there. I'm curious to see which side she sits on tonight."

Mountain Ridge holds a 10-5 edge in the head-to-head and has won 6 of 7 over Frankfort.

While the series has featured some tight contests in the past decade, the Miners' ascension as a program — which has seen them win 27 of 30 games and make two state championship appearances — has produced a pair of lopsided margins over the past two campaigns.

Mountain Ridge beat Frankfort, 36-0, last year and 48-13 the prior season.

"It's been a good game for us," Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said of the series. "We've had a lot of competitive games with them. ... It's good that it's an area game. We should have a decent crowd."

The Miners may have lost nearly all of their production from the 2022 team that finished 12-1, but they've proven they're still a championship contender this season, beating Allegany, 16-13, and Class 4A/3A Frederick, 27-6, the past two weeks.

Frankfort is one of the top Class AA programs in West Virginia in its own right. Since 2018, the Falcons hold a 46-15 record, and they hosted a state semifinal game last year.

For Frankfort to have a chance against Mountain Ridge, the Falcons are going to have to possess the ball to keep it out of Miners quarterback Will Patterson's hands.

"They're a good football team," Whiteman said. "They're undefeated for a reason. They bring so much to the table. It's a difficult task for us.

"I saw them play live in person on Saturday and was impressed with all three phases. The energy they bring, it'll be important that we match the energy they play with."

Ryan Patterson became the winningest head coach in Mountain Ridge's brief history on Saturday, as his 46-27 record surpassed Roy DeVore.

Whiteman (107-45, 14 seasons) can match the school mark set by Greg Phillips (108-41) with a victory tonight.

Mountain Ridge will try to keep Whiteman waiting another week, and the key to doing so will be getting the Falcons off the field. Frankfort averages 322.4 yards rushing per night and 8.9 a carry.

Even without leading scorer Tyrique Powell at fullback last Friday against Northern, the Falcons still managed 240 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the 28-21 victory.

Frankfort will still be without senior captain Landen Kinser, who has missed time with a shoulder injury. Whiteman expects Kinser to return at some point this season.

With Powell slated to play tonight and with a seasoned offensive line that returned five players who saw significant time last season, Patterson knows his defense will have his hands full.

"They are big up front," Patterson said. "They come off the ball really well, as good as anyone I've seen so far this year. They run a ton of power, and they get really good guard play. ... One kid in particular, (Daniel Marley), does an excellent job of pulling. That's kind of the staple of their offense."

Powell is second in the area with seven rushing touchdowns, and Rocky Fontenot is fifth in the area with 90.6 rushing yards per game and averaged an area-best 14.2 yards a rush.

Including his receiving (he has a team-high eight receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns), Fontenot gains 16.5 yards every time he touches the football on offense.

Special teams could also be a factor. Frankfort's Jacob Nething returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown against Northern.

"If we can get down and cover kicks and pin them deep, that's going to be a big deal," Patterson said.

Mountain Ridge has a big-play guy of its own under center in Will Patterson, who has accounted for 1,036 yards of offense and 13 total touchdowns. The senior's 10 rushing touchdowns and 122.8 yards per game on the ground both lead the area.

Frankfort primarily played man coverage against Northern and Weir, but Whiteman said to expect the Falcons — who played an odd front against the Miners in 2022 — to mix their coverages.

"The Patterson boy at quarterback, I just think he's phenomenal, and he has a lot of weapons around him and a good line up front," Whiteman said. "We're going to have to slow him down. He's definitely the key to their offense. We have to try to take away some of his big-play capability.

"It's definitely the best team we've played, and it's the most physical and quickest team."

One of those weapons out wide is senior receiver Andrew Ketterman, who has caught 12 passes for 142 yards and two scores. On defense, Ketterman leads the Miners with 36 tackles (12 for loss).

Garrett Michaels is Mountain Ridge's primary ball carrier between the tackles. He has 39 carries for 172 yards and three TDs.

"It looks like they do a pretty good job of playing on different levels," Ryan Patterson said. "Some teams that play man, we run rub routes to great success when they're all playing on the same level."

Mountain Ridge will be playing on a grass field for the first time this season, so the Miners spent time on their wet practice field on Wednesday.

With Mountain Ridge coming off a big win on Saturday and with a date with unbeaten and No. 1 Fort Hill the following Friday night, Frankfort would be a trap game for many football teams.

Patterson is hoping his players respond as they have time and time again over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

"It's a short week, you could tell on Monday our kids needed to be brought back to earth after the big win on Saturday," he said. "We've done a really good job over the last two years of being able to turn the page and not look ahead, not look behind, and focus on the task at hand."

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.