No. 2 Mountain Ridge pounds Williamsport, 45-8; Keyser cruises; East Hardy stumbles (copy)

Oct. 23—FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge tandem of Austin Frost and Will Patterson both went over 100 yards, as the second-ranked Miners pounded Williamsport on the ground en route to a 45-8 win on Friday night.

Patterson racked up 145 yards on 12 carries and had touchdown runs of 30 and three yards in the third and first quarters, respectively. He also completed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Ketterman — who had three catches for 99 yards — during the fourth period.

Frost ended with 19 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns, including a 46-yard touchdown run to open the Mountain Ridge scoring in the second half.

Mountain Ridge (7-1) pounded Williamsport (2-6) to the tune of 371 rushing yards on 39 tries and forced four turnovers — two fumbles and two interceptions.

Eli Moore intercepted one of those passes, recovered both fumbles and capped the Mountain Ridge output with a 58-yard rushing touchdown with 3:03 to play in the fourth quarter. Moore also had five solo tackles.

The other interception was made by Owen Bannon.

Mountain Ridge sacked Williamsport's quarterbacks six times, and Will Bannon accounted for 2 1/2 of them.

Mountain Ridge led 14-0 after the first quarter following a three-yard run by Patterson (8:33) and two-yard scamper by Frost (3:14) that found the end zone.

The Miners took a 17-0 advantage into the halftime locker room thanks to a 24-yard field goal by Tyler Cook, who was also 6 for 6 on PATs.

Long touchdown runs in the third quarter by Frost (46 yards, 10:42) and Patterson (30, 4:22) gave the Miners a 31-8 edge entering the final period.

Patterson's 55-yard TD pass to Ketterman (7:29) and Moore's long run capped the scoring in the fourth.

Both teams had 12 first downs. Patterson completed 3 of 10 passes for 99 yards and an interception. Williamsport's Nolan Ralye was 8 for 15 through the air for 112 yards and a pick.

The Wildcats had 34 carries for 90 yards, led by Corry Nelson Jr. who had 16 carries for 86 yards. Ceonta Wilmore caught four passes for 54 yards.

Mountain Ridge ends its regular-season slate at home against Keyser (5-3) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Keyser 49 Moorefield 2

KEYSER, W.Va. — Logan Rotruck threw for more than 200 yards and played a part in four touchdowns, and Keyser beat Moorefield on Friday for the eighth straight time.

Rotruck threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns — both to Jack Stanislawczyk and both for 41 yards. Rotruck also ran for two more scores.

Jullian Pattison was the Golden Tornado's top gainer on the ground with 88 yards and two touchdowns.

Keyser (5-3) is at Mountain Ridge on Friday night.

Doddridge Co. 20 East Hardy 10

WEST UNION, W.Va. — In what proved to be the area's tightest game of the weekend, Doddridge County held off an East Hardy team that had a shot to win despite just 78 yards of offense.

Doddridge (6-2) had 13 points off turnovers, returning an interception for a touchdown and recovering a fumble at the East Hardy five-yard line.

Despite its lack of offense, East Hardy made it a game thanks to a blocked punt by Price Strawderman in the third quarter to give the Cougars the ball at the Doddridge 21-yard line. Two plays later, Damien Dellinger scored on an 18-yard scamper to cut their deficit to 13-7.

Levi Price kicked a 39-yard field goal later in the quarter to bring East Hardy closer down 13-10.

East Hardy then had a chance to tie or take the lead when Strawderman came up with a Doddridge fumble on the Bulldogs' 15, but Price missed a field goal on the first play of the fourth period that would've tied the game.

The Cougars then shot themselves in the foot one final time by snapping a ball over the punter's head, giving Doddridge possession on the East Hardy five-yard line. Talyn Snyder plunged into the end zone two plays later to put the game out of reach.