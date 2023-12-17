No. 2 Minnetonka shuts out Bemidji for 2nd straight win

Dec. 16—MINNETONKA — The Bemidji High School girls hockey team faced off against one of the toughest teams in the state on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks lost to second-ranked Minnetonka 7-0. Lauren Goldsworthy had two goals and three assists on the Skippers' first five goals. Kendra Distad, Molly Ryan, Lauren Mack and Senja Leeper all had multi-point games.

Payton Wiedemann made 44 saves in goal for BHS. Layla Hmp stopped all nine shots for Minnetonka.

Minnetonka 7, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 — 0

MIN 3 1 3 — 7

First period — MIN GOAL: Mack (Distad, Goldsworthy) 1:28; MIN GOAL: Goldsworthy (Mack, Distad) PP, 3:26; MIN GOAL: Goldsworthy (Mack, Distad) PP, 5:59.

Second period — Boss Krohn (Goldsworthy, Zakrajsheck) 16:34.

Third period — MIN GOAL: Avar (Goldsworthy) PP, 1:18; MIN GOAL: Rauk (M. Ryan, Leeper) 3:04; MIN GOAL: Leeper, (M. Ryan, A. Ryan) 6:39.

Saves — Weidemann (BHS) 44; Hemp (MIN) 9.