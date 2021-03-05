No. 2 Michigan wraps up Big Ten, beats Michigan State 69-50

  • Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) drives as Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    1/5

    No. 2 Michigan wraps up Big Ten, beats Michigan State 69-50

    Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) drives as Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • The Michigan bench reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    2/5

    No. 2 Michigan wraps up Big Ten, beats Michigan State 69-50

    The Michigan bench reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) makes a layup as Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    3/5

    No. 2 Michigan wraps up Big Ten, beats Michigan State 69-50

    Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) makes a layup as Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    4/5

    No. 2 Michigan wraps up Big Ten, beats Michigan State 69-50

    Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) and Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (0) reach for the loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    5/5

    No. 2 Michigan wraps up Big Ten, beats Michigan State 69-50

    Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) and Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (0) reach for the loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) drives as Michigan State forward Gabe Brown (44) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The Michigan bench reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) makes a layup as Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) and Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (0) reach for the loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
·3 min read

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Hunter Dickinson added 14 and No. 2 Michigan wrapped up the Big Ten title with a 69-50 victory over rival Michigan State on Thursday night.

The Wolverines (19-2, 14-2) had a chance to clinch the championship based on winning percentage with a victory in any of their final three games. They were blown out by No. 4 Illinois - the team chasing them - on Tuesday night, but they rebounded with a gritty effort two nights later.

Michigan went on a 9-2 run to take a 39-28 lead into halftime. The Wolverines later went on a 25-4 tear that spanned much of the second half.

Aaron Henry scored 14 points for Michigan State (14-11, 8-11), which will finish with a losing conference record for the first time since 1993. It had never happened before under coach Tom Izzo, and the Spartans are struggling to extend Izzo's streak of 22 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

''We'll bounce back,'' Izzo said. ''We've been here - a lot this year.''

Michigan State did have two recent wins over top-five opponents, beating Illinois and Ohio State. The Spartans will get another crack at Michigan on Sunday. This home-and-home series to finish the regular season came about because of the Michigan athletic department's coronavirus-related pause that started in January.

''We've got some work to do and I'm looking forward to Sunday,'' Izzo said.

Wagner and Mike Smith both had 3-pointers early in Michigan's second-half run. Dickinson also had a couple big dunks, and the 7-foot-1 center made another big play when he dove on the floor for a loose ball.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans had made some progress recently in their push for an NCAA bid, but it's been a grueling stretch, and Michigan exposed all of their problems at the offensive end. Michigan State went 0 for 9 from 3-point range, its first game without a 3 since Nov. 15, 2013 against Columbia, according to Sportradar.

''We didn't shoot the ball well,'' forward Joey Hauser said. ''Defensively, I think we did a pretty decent job.''

Michigan: The Wolverines secured their championship in style - with a blowout against their in-state rivals. It wasn't a particularly pretty first half for either team, but Michigan defended tenaciously and eventually pulled away. The Wolverines were in a tough spot when coach John Beilein left for the NBA, but Juwan Howard has kept Michigan rolling and now has a title in his second season at the helm.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan bounced back like a good team should after the Illinois game. The Wolverines still have one more game before the next poll.

UP NEXT

The regular-season finale for both teams is Sunday in East Lansing. It's Michigan's fifth game in 11 days and Michigan State's seventh in 16.

---

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan State basketball runs out of gas in second half of loss to Michigan, 69-50

    Michigan State basketball seemed to have a flicker of hope early before Michigan took control and dominated the second half in the 69-50 win Thursday.

  • No. 8 Maryland beats Michigan, clinches share of B10 title

    Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has at least shared the conference championship in six of seven seasons. This year, the eight-ranked Terrapins look like they have a shot to win their second national title in school history and first since 2006. Diamond Miller scored eight of her 17 points in the first quarter to help Maryland start strong and Ashley Owusu had 22 points in an 88-63 victory over No. 12 Michigan that clinched a share of the Big Ten title on Thursday.

  • Hunter Dickinson One Of 10 Semifinalists For Basketball's Naismith Trophy

    Hunter Dickinson is one of 3 players from the Big Ten to be named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy.

  • The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 4

    Michigan On TV Sport: Women's basketball vs. No. 8 MarylandTime: NoonChannel: Big Ten Network***Sport: Men's basketball vs. Michigan StateTime: 7 p.m. ETChannel: ESPN Tweets Of The Day 🚨BREAKING: Four-star WR Tay'Shawn Trent (@TrentTayshawn) commits to Michigan!!!🚨Trent is the No.

  • Wolverine TV: Michigan Basketball's Big Ten Championship Celebration

    ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball blew out rival Michigan State, 69-50, to secure the outright Big Ten regular-season championship.Watch the Maize and Blue's celebration below.RELATED: Michigan ...

  • Tom Izzo: 'No Excuses,' But Fatigue Will Be A Factor For MSU At Michigan

    Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-2, 13-2 Big Ten) is set to take on Michigan State (14-10, 8-10 Big Ten) in two straight games, starting Thursday night at Crisler Center, with a follow-up game at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center to come Sunday afternoon. Michigan needs just one more win to clinch its first outright Big Ten regular-season title since 2014 and has the chance to redeem itself after being blown out on its home floor by Illinois Tuesday. A win over No. 2 Michigan would almost certainly put them in the field.

  • Northwestern scores last six points, beats Maryland 60-55

    Boo Buie scored 15 points and Chase Audige added 14, and Northwestern scored the last six points of the game to beat Maryland 60-55 on Wednesday night, ending the Terrapins' five-game win streak. The Wildcats also snapped a five-game skid against the Terrapins and beat them for the first time at home. Maryland (15-11, 9-10) took its first lead of the second half, 51-50, on Aaron Wiggins’ 3-pointer with 4:50 remaining and led 55-54 with 2:32 to play.

  • Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball predictions: Who wins and why

    Predictions for Thursday night's showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Center

  • NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: Does Duke have a chance to make the field?

    USA Today Sports' Scott Gleeson breaks down the bottom of the field heading toward the NCAA tournament.

  • West Virginia drops TCU, 76-67

    Jalen Bridges led the West Virginia men's basketball team with 22 points on Thursday night. Ben Queen/USA Today The No. 6 West Virginia team has a short memory.Days after suffering an overtime loss to the No.

  • Villanova has chance to cap challenging regular season with title tonight

    Villanova has gone through a challenging season but the Wildcats can take the Big East regular season title with a win tonight. By Sean Kane

  • It sounds like the Bears have a massive offer on the table for Deshaun Watson

    The Bears have been linked to two potential star quarterbacks that could be traded in Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Seattle’s Russell Wilson. The mere thought of Watson or Wilson in a Bears uniform has been the most exciting part of this offseason. And while it seems like a pipe dream at this point, one NFL insider is adding fuel to the fire of a possible Watson to the Bears trade. According to ESPN insider Jeff Darlington, it sounds like Chicago has a massive offer on the table for Watson.

  • Identifying Green Bay Packers top 4 needs entering free agency

    Breaking down the Packers' biggest needs entering free agency.

  • Report: David Johnson re-signing with Texans after arriving last season in Deandre Hopkins trade

    Johnson agreed to take a pay cut to secure a new deal with guaranteed money.

  • Raptors will be short-handed when they return to floor

    The Toronto Raptors will have enough players to get back on the floor Wednesday, after a pair of games earlier this week were postponed for virus-related issues. Also still out: coach Nick Nurse, who entered the protocols last week along with five other members of his staff. Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who led Toronto to a win in its most recent game on Friday, will remain in the acting-coach role on Wednesday.

  • Popyrin fights back to win maiden ATP title in Singapore

    Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik -- who is still searching for his first title -- a fourth defeat in a final. "We put in a lot of hard work in pre-season and it's paying off," Popyrin said in an on-court interview. The 21-year-old, who upset Marin Cilic in the last-four, made a slow start and dropped the opening set but produced an instant response, breaking Bublik's serve three times in the second to hand out a rare bagel.

  • Hawks fire Lloyd Pierce, name Nate McMillan as interim head coach

    The Hawks reportedly hope that assistant coach and Pierce ally Nate McMillan will take on the interim role.

  • Kyle Van Noy 'disappointed' over pending Dolphins exit 1 year after signing $51M deal

    Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season.

  • UFC 259 betting: Best bets for Blachowicz-Adesanya, Nunes-Anderson and Yan-Sterling

    Adesanya is the bigger star and at BetMGM, he’s better than a 2-1 favorite to come through and win a second belt.

  • Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown

    It was the fifth singles ATP crown for the world number 15 and follows his success on the hardcourts of Tokyo in 2017. The 30-year-old got off to a poor start against Spaniard Bautista Agut in Sunday's match at Court Patrice Dominguez when he lost a tight opening set to the top seed. Goffin regained focus to dominate the contest thereafter and came away with a victory in which he fired 13 aces and converted four out of seven breakpoints.