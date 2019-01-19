No. 2 Michigan falls to Wisconsin, leaving No. 4 Virginia as lone unbeaten for now

Michigan’s Zavier Simpson (3) shoots against Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice (0) on Saturday in Madison, Wis. (AP)

The list of unbeaten teams in college basketball is down to just one — the No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers.

No. 2 Michigan (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) was unable to pull off a late comeback against unranked Wisconsin (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon, falling 64-54 for the Wolverines’ first loss of the year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





The Badgers’ victory comes one game after falling 64-60 at No. 19 Maryland and adds to a resume with wins over No. 14 Iowa, Oklahoma and Xavier. Wisconsin had lost four of its last five ahead of its home matchup against Michigan.

The victory was sealed in the final seconds thanks to a few errant passes that became easy turnover dunks for Wisconsin and led to a 7-0 run to end the game.

Against the Wolverines, the Badgers were able to do what No. 11 UNC, No. 19 Purdue, No. 8 Villanova and No. 21 Indiana couldn’t, taking down one of the most complete — and best-coached — teams in the country.

Wisconsin held Michigan to just 40.7% shooting from the field despite having three starters combine for 40 points. Even with junior guard Zavier Simpson tallying 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals, Michigan just didn’t have the depth to keep Wisconsin from taking over the game late. The Wolverines bench combined for just nine points and seven rebounds.

The Badgers were led by senior forward Ethan Happ with 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He was the only Wisconsin player to score in double digits.

Story continues

#Badgers fans have to be 𝐻𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑦 with this performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/SXruf3RbEw — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 19, 2019





Saturday may be turning into the day when college basketball descends even further into chaos. The last remaining unbeaten, Virginia, travels to No. 1 Duke this evening in what’s expected to be one of the marquee games of the season.

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL conference title game picks vs. the spread

• Serena rolls but Venus falls at Australian Open

• Melo reportedly has ‘multiple options’ for NBA return

• Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is cancer-free again

