No. 2 Liberty football sends huge statement with shocking rout of No. 3 Hamilton

Jon Wilson just might be the player that gets No. 2-ranked Peoria Liberty over that Open Division state semifinal hump.

But that's a long, long time away from now, and, even though Wilson crushed any momentum No. 3 Chandler Hamilton gained with an 80-yard touchdown run, Liberty wasn't getting too excited over a 56-20 rout that had a running clock throughout the second half Friday night.

With an overflow crowd coming in an hour early on a hot evening at Liberty, there was excitement and anticipation of seeing two of Arizona's biggest heavyweights open the season.

It was all Liberty for a while. Then, Hamilton scored two touchdowns in less than a minute. Then, it was Liberty going into beast mode behind quarterback Navi Bruzon and senior tailback Wilson, who moved in this summer from Las Vegas, where he starred at the city's Shadow Ridge High School last year.

Wilson scored the season's first touchdown on a 13-yard burst, carrying defenders into the end zone, after he had bolted 26 yards. But it was his 80-yarder that came right after Hamilton had cut the score to 13-7 on Avery Knight's 66-yard catch-and-run that whisked momentum back.

Hamilton scored again on the next play, Beckham Pellant hitting Dylan Lord, who broke tackles on his way to a 60-yard score with 9:55 left in the half.

Bruzon then showed why he was the Gatorade Arizona High School Football Player of the Year as a junior, hitting a wide-open Braylon Gardner for a 34-yard score, and later finding Gardner open again for 44-yard touchdowns with 3:14 to play in the half.

Suddenly, it was 35-14. But Liberty wasn't done. With help from an errant Hamilton snap on a punt, Liberty got the ball at Hamilton's 4, where Bruzon found a crease into the end zone to make it 42-14.

After a Hamilton fumble, Bruzon completed passes of 25 and 6 yards, before Wilson scored his third touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run.

In the half, Bruzon completed 16 of 21 passes for 217 yards and three TDs and ran for 60 yards. Wilson ran for 137 yards in the half, and added 50 yards on his first two carries in the second half, before the running clock made the second half go fast and Wilson and Bruzon didn't need to do any more damage.

"We made some big plays, then they had turnovers and we capitalized," Liberty coach Colin Thomas said. "It just got away from them. I'm proud of our guys."

Bruzon, Wilson a double-punch that breaks defenses

Liberty's defense might need to tight end. There were a few lapses when Hamilton climbed out of the 13-0 hole. But the turnovers by Hamilton shifted momentum and the Huskies never recovered.

Hamilton coach Mike Zdebski knew that Wilson would be the game changer that would make Liberty maybe the state's most dangerous team. It's hard enough defending the quick, mobile Bruzon in the backfield. But adding a second home run hitter with Wilson, it makes Liberty that much tougher this year.

"That running back is an upgrade," Zdebski said. "And they reloaded on the D-line. They're tough."

Wilson couldn't stop smiling after the game, praising his linemen. Hamilton's offensive line was rated by The Republic as the best in the state, but last week lost a large piece with 6-7, 320-pound Layton Firestone's move to Texas.

"I love these guys, I love my linemen," Wilson said. "They were taking people out. They cleared lanes."

Zdebski said his team didn't help itself.

"You can't drop balls against good teams," Zdebski said. "And you can't have holding penalties in timely situations against a good team like that. They were positive-yardage plays and we were moving chains."

Bruzon has more to work with

It's not just Wilson joining the team to give the Lions an extra punch to their offense, but they made the decision to move offensive tackle Ryan Wolfer to tight end. He was huge early in the game, when he broke a couple of tackles on a third-and-long play to pick up a first down. That led to Wilson's first TD of the night.

Wolfer, a big target at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, caught a 6-yard scoring pass from Bruzon in the half. Gardner, at 6-3, 210, is another big target.

"It's all about us," said Bruzon, who was given the Fiesta Bowl belt for being named the game's MVP. "If we play well, we're going to succeed. It's a great team win."

Bruzon said it's too early to say this was a statement sent to the big dogs in the Southeast Valley out of the Premier Region.

"It's Week 1, and we play the toughest schedule in Arizona," Bruzon said, knowing there's a trip to California in September to take on powerhouse Corona Centennial. "Every week we have to come out and prove to ourselves who we are.

"It's 1-0 every week and you can't be satisfied."

