No. 2 LB in the nation, Troy Bowles, commits to UGA football

The Georgia Bulldogs and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann are doing an excellent job recruiting the class of 2023. The Bulldogs have three commitments from linebackers ranked the in top ten players at the inside linebacker position.

Playmaking linebacker Troy Bowles is the latest elite linebacker to commit to Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia. Bowles committed to Georgia football over Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Troy Bowles is ranked as a four-star recruit and is one of the best linebackers in the class of 2023. Bowles, who is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, is ranked as the No. 44 recruit in the country. The talented inside linebacker is not far from being ranked as a five-star prospect.

Troy Bowles plays high school football for Tampa Jesuit in Tampa, Florida. Jesuit won a state title last season in the highly competitive 6A division of Florida high school football. Now, Bowles has made his college decision, so he can focus on the upcoming season.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker is the No. 44 recruit in the class of 2023 class. Bowles is disruptive and frequently makes critical interceptions, pass deflections and sacks. The four-star prospect is the second-ranked linebacker in his class and the No. 11 recruit in Florida.

The Jesuit linebacker has scholarship offers from some of the best programs in the country including Florida, Alabama, Michigan, Miami and Notre Dame.

Jesuit High defender Troy Bowles records a sack. Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune

Bowles announced his commitment to Georgia via Twitter:

1000% COMMITTED. GO DAWGS🐶‼️‼️. ALL GLORY TO GOD🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PFdxE6Y34b — Troy Bowles🧟‍♂️ ²³ (@TroyBowles23) July 16, 2022

