No. 2 Kentucky ready for CWS debut

Kentucky will play in the College World Series for the first time in the baseball program’s history Saturday.

The No. 2 Wildcats will meet NC State at 1 p.m. CT at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The game will be televised on ESPN. The game will also be broadcast on the UK Sports Network on radio.

No matter the result of Saturday’s game, the Wildcats are guaranteed another game in Omaha on Monday, June 17. The winners of the two Opening Round contests in Bracket 2, [2] Kentucky-[10] NC State and [3] Texas A&M-Florida will play at 6 p.m. CT in the 1-0 game while the losers of the two Saturday games will play at 1 p.m. CT in an elimination game.

Kentucky (45-14, 22-8 SEC) advanced to the pinnacle of college baseball by defeating [15] Oregon State twice in the Super Regional round. After taking the series opener in a dominating 10-0 victory, the Cats punched their ticket to Omaha with a gritty, 3-2 win that finished after midnight on Monday morning. Kentucky has won all five games of its NCAA Tournament games this season, sweeping through the Lexington Regional and Lexington Super Regional.

This has already been a historic season for SEC Coach of the Year Nick Mingione’s Wildcats, who have already tied the program record for most wins in a single season. In addition to the program’s first trip to the MCWS, Kentucky also won its second regular-season SEC Championship, claiming victory in a program-best 22 league games.

Mingione has collected a lot of national hardware in the last few days for the work he and his staff have done with this Wildcat team.

Mingione was named National Coach of the Year by both the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and by Perfect Game. On Friday morning, Mingione added the Dick Howser Award.

For Mingione, it is the second time in his eight seasons as a head coach that he has earned the national coach of the year honor. The UK head man was gracious about winning the award and he knows it signifies a major team effort.

“The thing I’ve learned about these awards are they really are team awards, and I congratulated our staff because that is an award you legitimately could not do by yourself,” Mingione said. “All the time and effort that we’re spending preparing for our next game and our opponents and all the time and effort on the phone recruiting and evaluating and doing all these things, it really is a team award.”

Mingione appreciates this award more than the first one because of some tough times that the UK program has dealt with since 2017.

“I was naive,” Mingione said. “My first year, win SEC Coach of the Year, National Coach of the Year, I would be lying if I wasn’t, like, man, that was a little easier than I thought, and boy, was I wrong. I hope you appreciate my transparency because this game in life will humble you in a second, as you know.”

Building a winning staff and having a lot of support from athletic director Mitch Barnhart have been keys to Mingione’s success, the coach said.

“You do not win this award unless you are just covered and surrounded by amazing people,” Mingione said. “It starts with my wife and my son, and it goes all the way down to our coaches and strength coaches and athletic trainers, our student managers, our athletic director, our administration, our fans.

“You cannot do that. There is no way. There is no way that you can ever win one of those awards without having yourself being surrounded with amazing people. I’ve done a lot of things wrong as a head coach, and I make mistakes. And I’m sure I’ll make a mistake in this College World Series, but I have absolutely hit a grand slam or threw a perfect game or whatever you want to say with the people I’ve surrounded myself with.”

All-SEC and ABCA All-District left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt has spearheaded the Kentucky offense from the top of the order, leading the team in on-base percentage, and going second in batting average and slugging percentage.

Waldschmidt is the top MLB prospect for the Wildcats. He was a transfer from Charleston Southern before the 2023 season.

Waldschmidt was named Perfect Game third team All-American last Wednesday.

Overall, he has hit .346 with a 1.107 OPS, 64 runs, 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 36 walks, 16 hit by pitch and 24 stolen bases.

Maybe most impressive was the Bradenton, Florida native produced this season after recovering from a torn ACL in summer baseball in 2023. He did not return to the outfield until several weeks into the season.

Lexington Regional Most Outstanding Player Ryan Nicholson has been Kentucky’s power source, blasting long balls in three straight games in the NCAA Tournament. His 21 home runs in 2024 rank fourth on the Kentucky single-season annals and are the most in the Mingione era.

Nick Lopez is the designated hitter for Kentucky after transferring from USC, and he was named second-team All-America by the NCBWA. Lopez is noted for his handlebar mustache nearly as much as his hitting, which has been significant for the Wildcats.

Kentucky’s offense has been dynamic, but its pitching has been huge in this postseason run for the Wildcats. It is widely believed that to advance through the double-elimination bracket in Omaha, Kentucky’s top two starters will have to get a lot of innings in games.

Right-hander Trey Pooser has given up just one run in 14 innings in the NCAA Tournament so far.

Mason Moore is another right-hander who has been a strong starter in the postseason for the Wildcats.

Pooser is 3-0 across the SEC and NCAA Tournaments this season, holding a 0.47 ERA and striking out 17. Moore has been a hero for the Cats over the past two postseasons, only allowing one earned run on 23.2 innings of work in his NCAA tournament career. He was the winning pitcher in the Lexington Regional championship game in both 2023 and 2024.

Kentucky has ample depth among its top relief pitchers out of the bullpen, and the team needs to stay in the winner’s bracket so Mingione can utilize those arms.

The Wolfpack are the NCAA Tournament’s No. 10 overall seed and hosted Raleigh Regional action where it swept its way to Super Regionals with wins over Bryant, South Carolina and James Madison.

Matched up with No. 7 overall seeded Georgia in the Super Regionals, NC State won Game 1 18-1, fell 11-2 in Game 2 and bounced back to win Game 3 8-5 Monday to take the series.

The Wolfpack (38-21, 18-11 ACC) were one of just two road teams to win a Super Regional series this season, joining Florida, who swept Clemson.

The Wolfpack are coached by Elliott Avent, who is in his 28th season in Raleigh and will be taking the team to the College World Series for the third time in his tenure (2013 and 2021) and the fourth time overall in school history (1968, 2013 and 2021).