How No. 2 Hope volleyball used second-set surge to sweep Trine

HOLLAND - After being pushed to extra points in the first set by Trine, the Hope College volleyball team could do no wrong in the second set.

The No. 2 Flying Dutch hit at a near .400 percentage and allowed just eight points in the second set, leading to a 30-28, 25-8, 25-20 sweep on Wednesday at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Hope improved to 17-1 overall adn 5-0 in the MIAA.

Hope hit .389 in the second set, while holding the Thunder to a negative percentage -0.125 and just three kills in the set.

Addie VanderWeide led Hope with 12 kills, while Alison DeWeerd and Liz VanderSlice each had nine.

Lauren Lee had four aces, eight digs and 36 assists. Olivia Fiebing had 15 digs and Sammie Seib had 13.

Hope plays in the Midwest Invitational this weekend at Calvin and will face Defiance, Susquehanna and Cal-Santa Cruz before returning to MIAA play Tuesday at Alma.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Hope volleyball used second-set surge to sweep Trine