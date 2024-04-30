No. 2 Hawks claim first outright district title since 2019

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The No. 2 ranked Wall Hawks clinched the outright district title for the first time since 2019, while also having an undefeated District 6-3A season.

“I told them guys, we deserve to celebrate this, whether you know it or not. This is the first time since 2019 that a Wall Hawk baseball team has been outright District Champs and been undefeated in the process,” said Hawks first year head coach, Jeremy Gordon.

The second-ranked Hawks will take on Llano in the Bi-District round, starting Friday at Clyde High School, taking on Llano.

“This is a Llano team that we scrimmaged earlier in the year, and they struck us out ten times. That’s I think, probably more than anybody has struck us out all season,” said Gordon. “So, we’re not overlooking them or anybody else. We’re going to take this thing one practice, one pitch, one day, one game at a time.”

“Well, I think just treat every game like it’s our last, you know, go into it thinking, we don’t win, we go home, win and keep going,” said Hawks junior center fielder, Luke Kemp.

“As long as we can keep our bats behind our pitchers and play good with a lot of D (defense), then we’ll be fine,” said Hawks sophomore first baseman and pitcher, Kellan Oliver.

First pitch in game one of the Bi-District series is at 4:00 p.m., and game two will follow after at Clyde High School.

