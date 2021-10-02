No. 2 Georgia routs No. 11 Arkansas 37-0 without QB JT Daniels

Georgia continued its early season dominance with another suffocating defensive effort, jumping out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead before coasting to a 37-0 rout of Arkansas in an SEC game in Athens on Saturday.

The second-ranked Bulldogs played without starting quarterback JT Daniels, who sat out with a lat injury, but still had no problem dispatching the overmatched, ineffective Razorbacks, who gained only 162 total yards. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents 99-0 in the last two weeks after their 62-0 beatdown of Vanderbilt.

Arkansas, ranked No. 11, was coming off an upset of Texas A&M, but showed none of the spark that got coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks off to a 4-0 start.

Georgia scored the first three times they had the ball, on a Zamir White 3-yard run and Kendall Hinton’s 1-yard plunge. The score was upped to 21-0 when Dan Jackson came in scot free on a punt attempt from the Arkansas end zone and blocked the kick, which was recovered by White for a touchdown.

Arkansas (4-1, 1-1 SEC) had 82 yards in the first half, was penalized eight times and had one drive where it didn’t go three-and out; that drive ended in a missed field goal.

The inability to gain consistent yards plagued the Razorbacks all day. Of their 10 possessions, seven times the offense went back to the sidelines after three plays.

Arkansas entered the game next to last in third-down conversions and continued the trend Saturday converting three of their 12 attempts.

Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) gets knocked out of bounds by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Montaric Brown (21) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium.

Daniels’ replacement Stetson Bennett wasn’t asked to do much, attempting 10 passes for 66 yards as his backfield mates went to the well again and again, pounding the Arkansas front seven into submission. James Cook rushed for 87 yards and Georgia ran for 273 yards.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson played with a strained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and went 8 for 13 for 65 yards. He was replaced in the fourth quarter by backup Malik Hornsby.

Arkansas came in averaging 261 yards on the ground, and could only muster 34 against the nation's seventh-stingiest defense against the run.

White's second rushing touchdown from 15 yards out made the score 34-0 early in the fourth quarter.

Georgia (5-0, 3-0 SEC) continues to impress and could get consideration for the top spot in the polls, no matter what No. 1 Alabama does against No. 12 Ole Miss.

It doesn’t get any easier for Arkansas as it hits the road again to take on Ole Miss next week, followed by a home date with Auburn on Oct. 16.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia routs Arkansas, makes its case for No. 1 in coaches poll