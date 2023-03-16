No. 2 cornerback Aaron Scott schedules visit to Tennessee

Four-star cornerback Aaron Scott announced intentions to visit Tennessee on March 25, according to Chad Simmons of On3 Sports.

The 5-foot-11.5, 165-pound cornerback is from Springfield High School in Springfield, Ohio.

Scott is the No. 11 overall prospect in the class of 2024. He ranks as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 1 player in the state of Ohio, according to the On3 Sports industry rankings.

He earned first-team Ohio All-State, first-team All-Region and first-team All-Area honors last season. Scott finished his junior season with five interceptions, seven pass breakups and two defensive touchdowns.

Scott’s upcoming visit will be his second to Tennessee. His first visit to Tennessee was on April 14, 2022.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire