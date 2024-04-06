No. 2 Clemson rallies for late comeback at Notre Dame

For the better part of Friday afternoon, the Clemson Tigers’ bats were held in check.

That all changed in the later innings. The Tigers scored four runs in the eighth inning and tacked on two more in the ninth for a 7-3 come-from-behind victory over Notre Dame in ACC play at Frank Eck Stadium.

Clemson, ranked No. 2 in the nation by every major poll this week, improved to 26-3 overall and 8-2 in ACC play. It was the team’s 15th come-from-behind victory this season.

Held scoreless and without a hit since the second inning, the Tigers started to come alive in the sixth. With his team trailing 3-0, Will Taylor scored Clemson’s first run with an RBI single off Notre Dame reliever Nate Hardman.

In the eighth, Blake Wright doubled home Jimmy Obertop to make it a one-run game at 3-2. The Tigers then caught a break on a misplayed fly ball that dropped between Tito Flores and second baseman Estevan Moreno in shallow right. That allowed Jacob Hinderleider to reach second on a game-tying RBI double.

Taylor followed by clubbing a two-run home run to the opposite field in right to make it a four-run frame while giving Clemson its first lead of the day at 5-3.

Obertop put things out of reach in the ninth when he hit a two-run home run that sneaked just inside of the right field foul pole. It was Obertop’s third hit of the day and capped the game’s scoring.

Clemson outhit Notre Dame, 12-7. Seven of the Tigers’ hits came in the final two innings.

That included 3-for-5 performances from both Obertop and Hinderleider. Taylor (2-3) and Andrew Ciufo (2-4) also had multi-hit games for the Tigers.

Matthew Marchal started and pitched six solid innings after allowing three early runs over the first two frames. Marchal ended the day with four hits allowed. He struck out four batters in a no-decision. Drew Titsworth (3-0) earned the win in relief by striking out the only two batters he faced in the seventh inning.

Austin Gordon pitched a scoreless 1 2/3 innings in relief for his third save.

Ricky Reeth (1-4) suffered the loss for Notre Dame (14-13, 2-11). Reeth allowed allowed all six runs in the eighth and ninth innings on seven hits.

The series resumes Saturday with a scheduled 5:30 p.m. EDT start. Left-hander Ethan Darden will face Notre Dame’s Jack Radel. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire