No. 2 car passes post-race inspection after Coca-Cola 600 victory

The No. 2 Team Penske Ford of Brad Keselowski passed post-race technical inspection Sunday after winning the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Keselowski’s race-winning car was found to be compliant with the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book after the 405-lap event at the 1.5-mile track.

Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed the post-race check and therefore was disqualified. He had finished runner-up, but will be scored in last place — 40th.

All other cars cleared tech. There were no lug-nut issues. With post-race teardown complete, the race results are official.

This is the second year of a post-race process to bring a more timely approach to inspection for all three NASCAR national series. Competition officials announced before the 2019 season that thorough post-race inspections would take place shortly after the checkered flag at the track instead of midweek at the NASCAR Research & Development Center. Those inspections come with a stiffer deterrence structure that includes disqualification for significant rules infractions.

NASCAR will still inspect cars at the R&D Center as needed to monitor trends and parts compliance.