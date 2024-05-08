No. 2 Calumet shuts out Tupelo in semifinals

May 7—MOORE — The Tupelo Tigers couldn't get the bats going in a 6-0 loss to No. 2 Calumet in the semifinals of the Class B State Tournament Friday at Moore High School.

Calumet advanced to the state title game at 23-3, while coach Clay Weller's team saw its successful season come to an end at 21-7.

Calumet dropped a 2-1 decision to top-ranked Ft. Cobb-Broxton in Saturday's state championship contest.

Calumet 6, Tupelo 0

Calumet junior pitcher Kyler Thiessen held the potent Tupelo offense in check to earn the mound win. He struck out five, walked three and allowed just three THS hits in a strong complete-game performance.

Junior Cash Wafford absorbed the loss for the Tigers. He walked one, didn't strike out a batter and surrendered five earned runs in six innings of work.

Freshman Aiden Walkup had two of Tupelo's three base hits in the game. Wafford had the other THS single.

The Tigers threatened in the top of the first inning when Colton Bourland was hit by a pitch and Walkup followed with a base hit.

But Thiessen recorded two strikeouts before getting Wafford to fly out to strand both Tupelo base runners.

Walkup singled with one out in the top of the third inning but Calumet got out of that frame with a 6-4-3 double play.

In the top of the seventh inning, Wafford led off with a base hit and Luke Foreman walked with two outs. However, the game ended when Briesan Bastible flew out to center field.

Kaleb Thiessen led an 11-hit Calumet offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Kingston Arnold finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and Hunter Arnold went 1-for-4 with a triple and scored a run. Dalton Belcher also had two hits and drove in a run for the Chieftains.