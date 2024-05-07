No. 2 Blanchard takes two from Ada in 4A Area

May 7—NORMAN — The Ada High School baseball team ran into a proverbial buzzsaw at the rain-delayed Class 4A Area Tournament Friday at Norman High School.

Second-ranked Blanchard — who many believe is the team to beat at this week's Class 4A State Tournament — defeated No. 15 Ada 10-0 and 10-1 to win the best-of-three area tournament series.

Despite the two losses, the Cougars finished the season strong — highlighted the big ending with a Class 4A Regional championship. Coach Shane Coker's club ended with a 21-18 record, overcoming an early 11-game losing streak to turn things around.

Blanchard 10, Ada 0

Blanchard ace Kaden Felan brought his A-game to Norman. The senior struck out six, walked just one batter and tossed a five-inning no-hitter.

Elvis Edwards drew a one-out walk in the top of the first inning for Ada. It was the only base runner of the contest for the Cougars.

Ada didn't help its cause by committing four errors in the five-inning game.

The Lions finished with seven total hits in the game. Coric Pierce and A Kilgore led the way with two hits apiece.

Pierce finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He cracked a two-run homer in a three-run Blanchard first inning. Aiden Kilgore went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Jaxon Heard finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored for Blanchard.

Reid Samson was the losing hurler for Ada. He struck out six, walked six and allowed four earned runs in 4.1 innings.

Blanchard 10, Ada 1

The Lions took control early by erupting for seven runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Ada got on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth inning. Reid Samson reached on a Blanchard error and hustled to second base to get the inning started and Kyler Gaddis followed with a one-out walk.

Hunter McDonald then reached on another BHS miscue and Samson scored during the play to get Ada within 8-1.

The Ada offense again struggled, coming up with just two hits — a single by Cade Stick to lead off the second inning and a base knock by Brock Boyles with two outs in the top of the fourth inning. The Cougars stranded runners at first and third in the frame.

Stick finished 1-for-2 with a walk for Ada.

Blanchard collected eight total hits, led by Carson Howe, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Aiden Kilgore finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Braxton Milligan ended up 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the Lions.

Both Jaxon Heard and Kobe Madron hit doubles and drove in runs for Blanchard.