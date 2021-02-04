No. 2 Baylor postpones two games due to COVID-19 protocols

No. 2 Baylor won’t be playing its next two games as scheduled.

The school announced Thursday that the undefeated Bears (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) won’t play against TCU on Saturday or against No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday due to the Big 12’s COVID-19 protocols. No other specifics were released by the school.

Baylor is just one of two undefeated teams in men’s college basketball along with No. 1 Gonzaga. The Bears beat No. 6 Texas 83-69 on Tuesday in Austin.

Assuming Baylor’s suspension of activities only results in the postponement of two games, Baylor’s next game will be against No. 13 Texas Tech on Feb. 13.

The postponed games are the fourth and fifth postponed games of the Bears’ season. Baylor and Gonzaga were scheduled to play each other in November but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases at Gonzaga.

Baylor’s first game against Texas in December was also postponed and hasn’t been rescheduled. Baylor’s Jan. 12 game against West Virginia was also postponed. Two non-conference games earlier in the season were canceled as well.

Baylor has a three-game lead in the loss column in the Big 12. Texas and West Virginia are tied for second in the conference at 5-3.

Baylor beat Texas on Tuesday to go to 17-0. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

