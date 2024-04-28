No. 2 Arkansas locks up series win with 6-5 victory over Florida

No. 2 Arkansas tallied five runs in the seventh inning to slip past Florida, 6-5, at Baum-Walker Stadium in the first game a doubleheader Saturday.

The win was the 27th in a row at home for the Razorbacks (37-6 overall, 16-4 SEC), tying the school record set in 1984-85 for consecutive home victories.

The Diamond Hogs got this one with a five-run seventh inning that helped them erase a 4-1 deficit. Wehiwa Aloy and Peyton Holt hit a pair of two-run home runs to give Arkansas a 6-4 lead. Aloy became the first Razorback to reach 10 home runs this season. Holt followed with his second home run of the day, a no-doubt shot to

In the eighth, Holt used his glove — and his mind — to help keep the Razorbacks in the lead. On a well-hit fly ball to center, Holt threw to third base Colby Shelton

After Florida tacked on a run in the eighth inning to pull within one, coach Dave Van Horn used three pitchers in the ninth to help the Razorbacks close out the game.

Christian Foutch struck out Brody Donay swinging for the final out to give Arkansas the victory.

Will McEntire (3-0) earned his third win in relief despite allowing two Florida runs to cross the plate in the seventh inning.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire