No. 2 Arizona throttles No. 16 USC to win Pac-12 title

  • Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) dunks over Southern California forward Chevez Goodwin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    1/7

    Arizona USC Basketball

    Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) dunks over Southern California forward Chevez Goodwin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) smiles as his team takes a lead over Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    2/7

    Arizona USC Basketball

    Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) smiles as his team takes a lead over Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin, center, collides with guard Justin Kier (5) after stealing the ball from Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    3/7

    Arizona USC Basketball

    Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin, center, collides with guard Justin Kier (5) after stealing the ball from Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) prepares to shoot over Southern California forward Max Agbonkpolo (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    4/7

    Arizona USC Basketball

    Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) prepares to shoot over Southern California forward Max Agbonkpolo (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern California guard Drew Peterson (13) tries to past over Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    5/7

    Arizona USC Basketball

    Southern California guard Drew Peterson (13) tries to past over Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Southern California forward Chevez Goodwin (1) dunks over Arizona center Oumar Ballo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    6/7

    Arizona USC Basketball

    Southern California forward Chevez Goodwin (1) dunks over Arizona center Oumar Ballo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (0) drives to the basket past Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    7/7

    Arizona USC Basketball

    Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (0) drives to the basket past Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) dunks over Southern California forward Chevez Goodwin (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) smiles as his team takes a lead over Southern California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin, center, collides with guard Justin Kier (5) after stealing the ball from Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa (25) prepares to shoot over Southern California forward Max Agbonkpolo (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Southern California guard Drew Peterson (13) tries to past over Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Southern California forward Chevez Goodwin (1) dunks over Arizona center Oumar Ballo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Southern California guard Boogie Ellis (0) drives to the basket past Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DOUG PADILLA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chevez Goodwin
    College basketball player (2016–202?) College of Charleston; Wofford; USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 19 points and Kerr Kriisa added 18 to help No. 2 Arizona wrap up its first Pac-12 Conference regular-season title in four seasons with a 91-71 rout of No. 16 Southern California on Tuesday night.

Justin Kier scored 12 points as the Wildcats (26-3, 16-2) rebounded from an out-of-character double digit loss at Colorado over the weekend.

Max Agbonkpolo scored 14 points, while Drew Petersen and Chevez Goodwin had 10 points each as the second-place Trojans (25-5, 14-5) saw their six-game winning streak come to an end. USC lost its first game since Feb. 5 when they failed to hold on to a second-half lead at Arizona in a 72-63 defeat.

The Trojans fell into a second-place tie in the conference standings with UCLA. The winner of Saturday’s game between Los Angeles rivals will finish alone in second place.

Playing in a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 2 because of USC’s COVID-19 concerns, Arizona had no issue with its third game in six days. The Wildcats led 17-8 at the first timeout just over five minutes into the game, went up by 20 for the first time with just under three minutes remaining in the first half and shot 55% (22 of 40) before halftime.

In winning their first regular-season conference title since the 2017-18 season, the Wildcats improved on their best overall record since they were 28-2 in 2013-14. Arizona also shot 48.1% from the field or better in all 10 of its Pac-12 road games.

Mathurin went 7 of 13 from the field for Arizona, while adding six assists and five rebounds. Dalen Terry and Oumar Ballo had 11 points each for the Wildcats.

Isaiah Mobley scored nine points for USC with a game-high 11 rebounds as the Trojans shot just 39.7% from the field and 22.2% (4 of 18) from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats not only rebounded from Saturday’s dreadful 16-point loss at Colorado, they finished the road portion of the schedule with an 8-3 record. There are nothing but home games and neutral courts ahead. Arizona closes the regular-season schedule with games against Stanford and Cal at Tucson, Ariz., where they are 15-0. On neutral courts Arizona is 2-0.

USC: The Trojans’ bid for a Pac-12 title fell short, although plenty of high-profile chances remain. USC gets cross-town rival UCLA next, putting a five-game winning streak against the Bruins on the line. The Trojans also head to the Pac-12 Conference Tournament next week at Las Vegas with a first-round bye in hand, then have the NCAA Tournament next with a chance to better last year’s Elite Eight run.

UP NEXT

Arizona: The Wildcats return home to face Stanford on Thursday.

USC: The Trojans will play at No. 17 UCLA on Saturday to wrap up their regular-season schedule.

Recommended Stories

  • Defending champion Stanford gears up for Pac-12 Tournament

    Tara VanDerveer's No. 2 Stanford team had just fended off last-place Washington when the Hall of Fame coach took time to exhale and ponder the remarkable depth of the Pac-12 Conference. The reigning national champions routinely get quite a push right at home in their own conference — something the Cardinal and others count on leading up to the NCAA Tournament. “If that's our 12th-best team, we've got a hell of a league,” VanDerveer said to begin her postgame remarks following the Cardinal's 63-56 victory Saturday.

  • USC's Andy Enfield, Isaiah Mobley talk sold-out showdown with No. 2 Arizona

    Watch video interviews with USC coach Andy Enfield and forward Isaiah Mobley looking ahead to the Arizona rematch.

  • 'Jitters, you know?': Auburn boys basketball's magical run end in sectionals

    The Auburn boys basketball team lost a Class 2A sectional semifinal to Bloomington Central Catholic.

  • Josh Gottheimer says it's 'massively unproductive' for Rashida Tlaib to give a State of the Union response even though he's also giving one

    Gottheimer will speak on a No Labels panel, while Rashida Tlaib and Colin Allred will respond on behalf of progressives and the CBC, respectively,

  • ‘Jeopardy!’ champion and breast cancer survivor makes powerful change to her appearance

    Christine Whelchel changed up her appearance on Jeopardy!, Monday. She first made headlines for her impressive win in a rare tiebreaker last week. During that episode, she also discussed how the game show was a part of her battle against breast cancer. “One of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the "Jeopardy!" test, and I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May,” Whelchel said. Now cancer free, Whelchel wants to use her platform to spread awareness. “After the winnings, I decided that I didn't need to hide behind a wig anymore, and I wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like,” she said. “Well, you look fabulous,” host Ken Jennings replied. “Congratulations on your recovery.” Viewers celebrated Christine’s bravery on Twitter, with one person tweeting, “Christine on Jeopardy - you set an example for every woman recovering from cancer - and you ROCK the short hair! You're thriving in surviving!” Not only did she continue to win over viewers with her inspiring story, she also won over the other contestants on her way to a fourth victory. She added $14,001, bringing her 4-day total of $73,602.

  • Point has goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Senators 5-2

    Brayden Point had a goal and three assists, Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night. Point has five goals and 11 points during a seven-game point streak and has a goal in three straight games. Stamkos has scored six times and added a pair of assists during his run.

  • Gonzaga, Arizona remain atop AP Top 25 in week of changes

    The top six and seven of the top nine teams in the AP Top 25 lost on the same day last week, an unprecedented day of chaos that led to some big changes in this week's poll — everywhere but at the top. Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the poll released Monday, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games. The Zags received 43 first-place votes from the AP's 61-person media panel after being a unanimous pick last week.

  • Zelenskiy: no talks with Russia until bombing stops

    STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Russia must stop bombarding cities before meaningful ceasefire talks could begin after a first round of negotiations yielded little progress."We are for dialogue, yes, but the least that must happen is the bombardment of people must stop. You simply have to stop the bombardment and then sit down behind the table for talks.”The 44-year-old Zelenskiy, unshaven and clad in a khaki t-shirt and combat boots, made the remarks in an exclusive interview Tuesday with Reuters and CNN in a heavily guarded government compound in Kyiv.Just as he was speaking, news emerged that a Russian missile had struck a TV tower in the Ukrainian capital, killing at least five people. Earlier that day, missiles struck the heart of the eastern city of Kharkiv.Ukraine is receiving weapons shipments from NATO members to help withstand a full-scale military invasion unleashed last week by Russian forces. The West has also introduced severe sanctions on the Russian economy.But Zelenskiy pressed the international community to do more, including imposing a no-fly zone over his country."As far as no-fly zone is concerned it would have helped a lot. This is not about dragging NATO countries into war. The truth is everyone has long since been dragged into war and definitely not by Ukraine, but by Russia. A large-scale war is going on. And everybody thinks it would be over quickly. I talked to President Biden many times, I am very grateful to him for all the opportunities and the support but they did not hear me. I told them that Ukraine will fight, will fight more than anyone else. But we, just by ourselves, left alone against Russia, we simply cannot manage."But the White House says it is not willing to enforce a no-fly zone, which might put American service-members in harm’s way.Zelenskiy said that U.S. President Joe Biden had personally conveyed to him that now was not the time to introduce such a measure.President Zelenskiy has remained in Kyiv to rally his people against the Russian invasion, now in its sixth day, posting social media videos and constantly reassuring the population that neither he, his family or closest officials have left.

  • Ski lift gondola crashes to ground with 17-year-old inside, Maine resort says

    The ski lift was being unloaded at the time because of the high winds, the resort said.

  • Trump Takes Credit For NATO — And Is Promptly Reminded Of A Few Pesky Facts

    Some people recall that the former president discussed pulling the United States from NATO.

  • 'Terrified neighbors': Burrillville man charged over arsenal in home remains jailed

    A magistrate had created a path for the release of a Burrillville man but U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell stayed that order on Monday.

  • Lawmakers, officials wear blue and yellow to Biden speech in Ukraine nod

    As U.S. President Joe Biden spoke about the need to support Ukrainians in their fight against the Russian invasion of their country, lawmakers and officials also showed their support for Ukraine through their attire. Dozens of lawmakers, including Democratic lawmaker Lori Trahan and Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who is Ukrainian-American and who was born in Ukraine, attended the speech wearing blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Jill Biden, the first lady, also participated in the fashion diplomacy.

  • Ukrainian Tennis Star Elina Svitolina Refuses To Play Against Russian; Her Opponent Responds

    The world’s highest-ranked Ukrainian tennis player, Elina Svitolina, announced today that due to the Russian invasion of her country, she would not play a “match against Russian or Belarussian [sic] tennis players until our organizations take this necessary decision.” That decision, she said, should be for the ATP, WTA and ITF to treat Russian players […]

  • Purdue's Big Ten title hopes end on another buzzer-beater

    AP MADISON, Wis. — You can't make this kind of thing up.Purdue lost Its fourth game of the season on a shot made In a game's waning seconds, done In by Chucky Hepburn's banked-In three-pointer with a second to play, falling 70-67.

  • Svitolina of Ukraine beats Potapova of Russia in WTA event

    Elina Svitolina put on the yellow and blue colors of Ukraine and beat Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Monterrey Open, deciding she could do more for her country by playing than boycotting the match. Top-seeded Svitolina earlier said she wouldn't play against Potapova in Mexico or against any Russian or Belarusian opponents until the International Tennis Federation and the men's and women's tennis tours barred competitors from those countries using any national symbols, flags or anthems. The tennis governing bodies issued a statement Tuesday confirming that Russian and Belarusian players will still be allowed to compete at the top level, but without national flags.

  • Bruce Arians: Buccaneers won’t accommodate Tom Brady, if he wants to play for a new team

    Tom Brady is retired. Unless he isn’t. In recent days, a sense has emerged that he specifically has retired from the Buccaneers, and that he’d perhaps like to play somewhere else. If that’s the case, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians won’t be inclined to facilitate any such attempt. “Nope,” Arians told reporters at the Scouting Combine [more]

  • Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden turns considerable profit selling his Vegas estate

    Jon Gruden just sold his multimillion dollar Vegas estate for nearly double what he paid a year ago

  • No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title

    MADISON, Wis. (AP) Chucky Hepburn tried to keep a straight face as the freshman insisted he knew his game-winning 3-pointer was accurate as soon as he took the shot. Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue on Tuesday night that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. ''I knew we were about to be Big Ten champs after I released it,'' Hepburn said before breaking out a grin.

  • Cooper Kupp apologizes for accidentally ignoring Peyton Manning’s texts for years

    Cooper Kupp accidentally ignored Peyton Manning's texts for years, not realizing it was the Hall of Fame quarterback who was texting him

  • Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors: 49ers QB drawing 'significant interest'

    Jimmy Garoppolo is reportedly drawing "significant interest" from NFL teams despite a pending shoulder surgery that will sideline him until summer.