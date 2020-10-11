No. 2 Alabama survives scare from Ole Miss in high-octane classic

Alabama survives scare from Ole Miss in high-octane classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Can somebody please confirm this was an SEC matchup and we didn't accidentally just watch a Big-12 game?

Either way, we sure hope you took the over in this one, as the combined 111 points tonight is the most in regulation in conference history.

Number two-ranked Alabama hit the road to take on Ole Miss on Saturday night, and fans were treated to a classic. Ole Miss kept it close, going into halftime at 21-21. It was already a historic feat for the Rebels, but they weren't done yet.

Eventually Alabama pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 63-48, but the 48 points by Ole Miss are the most points Alabama has allowed to an unranked opponent in the AP Poll era - since 1936.

Running back Najee Harris was a monster in this one, touching the ball 26 times for 248 combined yards and five rushing touchdowns. There were a lot of monsters Saturday, as three receivers across the two teams caught at least 148 yards as well.

With the win, Nick Saban remains undefeated in 21 games in his career against former assistants. Alabama moves to 3-0 on the season, and despite their valiant offensive effort, Ole Miss falls to 1-2.