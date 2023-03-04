No. 2 Alabama basketball can't complete comeback, falls to No. 21 Texas A&M

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has been stressing the need for the Crimson Tide to play better to start games.

Slow starts hadn't cost the Crimson Tide in recent games, but it finally caught up to Alabama on Saturday.

Trailing by as much as 15 late in the second half, the Crimson Tide fought back to make a game of it but couldn't close in the final minutes. No. 21 Texas A&M beat No. 2 Alabama 67-61 at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between No. 2 Alabama (26-5, 16-2 SEC) and No. 21 Texas A&M (23-8, 15-3).

Texas A&M uses free-throws to secure victory

The Aggies were darn near automatic from the free-throw line down the stretch, and that was the difference maker as Alabama players got in foul trouble.

Brandon Miller and Mark Sears fouled out late, and Charles Bediako had four fouls.

Texas A&M took advantage and went 27-of-28 from the free-throw line.

3-point shooting woes continue trend

When things aren't going well for the Crimson Tide, this is usually the second ingredient paired with turnovers. The trend of poor shooting from beyond the arc continued against Texas A&M, especially early.

In the first half, Alabama shot 2-for-19 (11%) from deep. What was most troubling is many of these shots were open looks the Crimson Tide couldn't sink.

The 3-point shooting improved some in the second half, though. There were some crucial 3-pointers hit to even the score late, particularly from Jahvon Quinerly. Still the overall underwhelming performance from deep continues a troubling trend as Alabama finished 7 of 36 (19%).

Turnover troubles ... again, but Texas A&M has struggles too

It's been almost a month since Alabama finished with single-digit turnovers. It had eight against Florida on Feb. 8.

Ever since then, turnovers have been a problem for the Crimson Tide. That was no different against Texas A&M, especially in the first half.

By halftime, Alabama already had 10 turnovers. The inability to control the basketball slowed Alabama down. The only reason those 10 turnovers weren't more detrimental before the break than a 10-point deficit is that the Crimson Tide limited the Aggies to six points off those turnovers. That was the same number of points Alabama scored off five Texas A&M turnovers.

The problems continued in the second half, but the Aggies committing more turnovers as well helped the Crimson Tide crawl back into the game.

Mark Sears throwing a pass right to Andre Garcia in the final minute was perhaps the most costly turnover when every possession mattered in a one-score game.

Alabama finished with 18 turnovers to Texas A&M's 14.

