No. 19 Wisconsin returns to winning ways over Penn St, 72-56

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Updated ·4 min read
  • Wisconsin's Micah Potter and Penn State's John Harrar go after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    1/4

    No. 19 Wisconsin returns to winning ways over Penn St, 72-56

    Wisconsin's Micah Potter and Penn State's John Harrar go after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Penn State's John Harrar and Wisconsin's Brad Davison fall going after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    2/4

    No. 19 Wisconsin returns to winning ways over Penn St, 72-56

    Penn State's John Harrar and Wisconsin's Brad Davison fall going after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Penn State's Sam Sessoms passes around Wisconsin's Brad Davison during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    3/4

    No. 19 Wisconsin returns to winning ways over Penn St, 72-56

    Penn State's Sam Sessoms passes around Wisconsin's Brad Davison during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Wisconsin's Micah Potter tries to get past Penn State's John Harrar during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    4/4

    No. 19 Wisconsin returns to winning ways over Penn St, 72-56

    Wisconsin's Micah Potter tries to get past Penn State's John Harrar during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Micah Potter and Penn State's John Harrar go after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Penn State's John Harrar and Wisconsin's Brad Davison fall going after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Penn State's Sam Sessoms passes around Wisconsin's Brad Davison during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin's Micah Potter tries to get past Penn State's John Harrar during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin made the most of its immediate opportunity to avenge a rare loss to Penn State.

Freshman Jonathan Davis scored a career-high 17 points and the 19th-ranked Badgers resumed their dominance of the Nittany Lions with a 72-56 victory on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin's 13-game winning streak over the Nittany Lions had ended with an 81-71 loss at Penn State on Saturday. The Big Ten foes played twice in four days because COVID-19 issues forced the postponement of their scheduled Jan. 3 matchup at Penn State.

''It was a cool situation playing a team back-to-back,'' said Trevor Anderson, who had nine points for Wisconsin. ''I don't think we've ever done that ever in anybody's career here. Turning the page quickly and getting back and playing the team that got the better of you, that's always fun, to beat them the next time.''

Wisconsin (14-5, 8-4 Big Ten) hasn't lost at home to Penn State since 1995 and has won 27 of the last 30 meetings.

Brad Davison scored 13 points and made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, giving Wisconsin a 33-31 lead it never relinquished. The shot was part of an 18-2 spurt that included two other 3s from Davison.

Micah Potter had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Badgers. Myreon Jones scored 14 points and John Harrar added 10 for Penn State (6-8, 3-7).

Penn State stayed close early by forcing turnovers, the same thing it did in Saturday's win. Wisconsin committed 12 turnovers at Penn State and had 15 on Tuesday, including 11 in the first half.

But the Badgers listened to coach Greg Gard's halftime instructions and took care of the ball as they pulled away.

''His message was just to slow down, hit the brakes a little bit, be composed, make the right reads and just really slow down,'' Davis said.

Davis committed six turnovers but shot 6 of 7 and made all four of his 3-point attempts to end a prolonged slump from beyond the arc. Davis hadn't made a 3-pointer since Dec. 22 and had gone 0 for 8 from 3-point range since.

''To see that first one in a while go down was a really good feeling,'' Davis said.

The Badgers scored 15 of the first 17 points in the second half to extend their lead to 48-33. Penn State didn't get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

''You've got to give them credit,'' Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. ''They really came in, they locked in, they guarded us. I really felt we had some good looks in the second half. I really did. At the beginning, we had a flurry of open 3s and layups, even a couple of free throws that we missed that normally we'll make. But you've got to give them credit. They're an exceptional team.''

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Nittany Lions' 81-point outburst on Saturday was their highest total in the history of a series that the Badgers now lead 40-11. They shot 45% in that game. In the rematch, Penn State shot 38.6% and went 6 of 24 from 3-point range while posting its lowest point total of the season.

Wisconsin: D'Mitrik Trice, who entered averaging a team-high 14.1 points per game, was held scoreless. Trice shot 0 for 5 with six assists, four rebounds and only one turnover. The fifth-year senior scored six points on Saturday.

PAYING TRIBUTE

While Wisconsin had cutouts fill most of the seats in the first five rows behind the benches with no fans in attendance, a couple of seats instead had signs saying ''In Memory of Ritchie Davis'' and ''In Memory of Tracy Krueger.''

Davis, a prominent organizer of grassroots basketball programs in Wisconsin, died Sunday. He was 48. Krueger was officiating a high school basketball game in Richland Center, Wisconsin, on Monday night when he collapsed and died. He was 69.

''Two terrific people who had great impacts on the game of basketball and sports in general in this state,'' Gard said. ''I've known Tracy for almost 40 years.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin has been sliding down the AP Top 25. That could change if the Badgers beat No. 12 Illinois this weekend.

UP NEXT

Penn State hosts Maryland on Friday.

Wisconsin visits Illinois on Saturday.

---

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • NFL rumors: Texans' asking price for a Deshaun Watson trade revealed

    The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?

  • Tom Brady Gets Hit With Question About Donald Trump And Racism

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.

  • LeBron James: Husband of ejected fan has ‘been a hater’

    LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.

  • Broncos waive five players

    It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday. The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived [more]

  • Bengals could be winners of Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff deal via trade on draft day

    The Cincinnati Bengals could benefit from the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade.

  • HS coach: Tennessee pulls scholarship offer to 4-star TE commit a day before National Signing Day

    Roc Taylor had been committed to Tennessee since April and is ranked as the No. 12 TE in the country. But new coach Josh Heupel apparently doesn't want him.

  • Matthew Stafford was 'drained' after Matt Patricia regime, ex-teammate says

    Why wasn't Matthew Stafford thrilled about the idea of playing for the Patriots? Former Lions teammate TJ Lang may have touched on one of those reasons.

  • 4 players the Cowboys could trade or release this offseason

    The Cowboys may be in need of additional cap space, but they may also just be prudent in certain roster decisions separate from money needs.

  • Rob Gronkowski tells wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach

    Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.

  • Report: J.J. Redick wants Pelicans to trade him, Knicks on list

    Trade requests are far more common than many realize.

  • Steelers insider: Big Ben’s return to Pittsburgh ‘might not work out’

    The Athletic's Ed Bouchette said on The Fan he's been told Big Ben coming back to the Steelers still might not work out.

  • Devin White makes a remark that could raise eyebrows in the league office

    Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on [more]

  • Le’Veon Bell’s eye-opening explanation of why he picked Chiefs over the Dolphins

    After forcing his way out of New York back in October, star running back Le’Veon Bell had three potential destinations: the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

  • 49ers embark on their quarterback quest for 2021

    The fact that the 49ers reportedly made an attempt to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford confirms what many have suspected for months. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo entering the outer years of his contract, with a relatively minimal cap charge associated with trading or cutting him, all options are on the table as the 49ers determine the [more]

  • Tom Brady says family left him home alone so he can prepare for Super Bowl

    It’s six days before Tom Brady will play in his tenth Super Bowl and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time in 10 appearances in the title game that Brady is still at home as he prepares for a Super Bowl. Usually, teams would be in the host city [more]

  • Ex-teammate says Aaron Rodgers is 'hellbent on some revenge' against Packers, wants new deal

    Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.

  • Latest on free agent Trevor Bauer: Dodgers star trying to recruit Cy Young winner to Los Angeles

    The Mets have interest in free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Here's the latest...

  • Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

    Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to rescue the future of the sport from the big hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the tours. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48-inch driver to overpower Augusta National at the Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers that be signalled last February that, with the “Distance Insights” project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated was “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what is labelled the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game was all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” – it will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. In the short term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and, as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put a brake on the long hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that, while the weekend hacker would still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is no appetite to alter things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Slumbers, though, does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say it is just about elite golf.” No doubt the lawyers will become, and are already involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said. It is a complex subject, but Slumbers pointed out that, while they intend the conversations to be as in-depth as they are responsible, they should not drag on. The likes of DeChambeau are already threatening the 400-yard mark and there is an urgency to curtail the bombers to ensure great courses do not become obsolete and that the game does not become too one-dimensional. “There is the balance of skill and technology that we are trying to find because the game is in danger of losing that balance,” Slumbers said. “After the lockdown, the different tours, governing bodies, golf federations, golf unions and bodies such as Augusta and the PGA of America came together to ensure the sport could get back and running as effectively as possible. That gives me confidence in this regard.” Mike Davis, Slumbers’s counterpart at the USGA, added: “This is about long term, for the whole of the game. Golfers need to understand that this every-generation-hits-the- ball-farther is affecting the game negatively. The cost of this is being born by all golfers. We’re just trying to fit the game of golf back on golf courses.” ‘Local rule’ route is the perfect plan to thwart big hitters and manufacturers The R&A and United States Golf Association are far from stupid and are acutely aware that they will have a fight on their hands with the equipment makers with their proposals to reduce the hitting distances in the professional game. Yet if they were expecting this essentially to be a battle with the bombers on Tour, then Webb Simpson highlighted that even the plotters could be in opposition. Simpson, the world No 9, is one of the shorter hitters in the elite, standing at 114th in the PGA Tour’s driving distance stats, having failed to finish in the top 100 in the past six seasons. If the power of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy was suddenly curtailed, it would surely have to be good for Simpson’s chances of adding to the one major on his resume.

  • Klay Thompson Fires Back at Glen Davis Over 'Karma' Comment: 'Can't Wait Til I See You on the Court'

    "I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.

  • From ‘rough waters’ to six straight wins: DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall explain how Rockets changed

    "We faced some rough waters, just trying to get everybody on the same page. Separating the people that wanted to be here and not be here."