No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers vs. Washington State game recap: Everything we know

On a rainy Saturday afternoon, head coach Paul Chryst and the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) suffered a sloppy, inexcusable home loss against the Washington State Cougars (2-0) in front of 75,000 plus at Camp Randall Stadium.

For the second straight week, Wisconsin produced a balanced 401 yards of total offense (227 passing, 174 rushing) but scored only 14 points and turned the ball over three times.

Despite dominating the time of possession, forcing three turnovers of their own, and holding the Cougars to 253 yards of offense, timely mistakes, penalties, and special teams blunders proved to be too much for the Badgers to overcome – falling to 1-1 on the young season.

Final score: Cougars 17, Badgers 14

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA;

Key to the game: Wisconsin’s sloppy play

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA;

This game felt more like a loss by Wisconsin than a victory by Washington State, but the end result is the same nonetheless.

The Badgers had too many turnovers, penalties, and breakdowns on special teams to ever really give themselves a chance against the Cougars because this isn’t a team built to overcome mistakes.

UW typically controls the clock and executes its offensive game plan regardless of the opponent. And when they’re efficient, Wisconsin’s challenging to beat. However, the clock isn’t their friend when they play like this.

It was over when...

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA;

Wisconsin, down three, had the ball with 5:23 remaining in the fourth quarter when quarterback Graham Mertz hit Clay Cundiff across the middle of the field for a first-down – only to have it knocked loose by a Washington State defender and recovered by the Cougars defense.

Washington State would bleed out the clock from there, and the Badgers never had another chance to answer.

Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is now 5-18 when trailing heading into the fourth quarter.

Standout performers:

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA;

QB Graham Mertz: QB1 followed up an impressive season opener with another solid game on Saturday. Mertz completed 18-of-31 passes for 227 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. It’s also worth noting that 10 of his passes went for first-downs.

WR Keontez Lewis: Lewis, a UCLA transfer, popped against Washington State. Overall, he finished the game with two catches for 62 yards and showed flashes of a downfield threat this offense desperately needs.

TE Clay Cundiff: The Badgers’ No. 1 tight end looked sharp on Saturday, catching four passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns. The Kansas connection was on full display against Washington State.

S Kamo’i Latu: The Utah transfer filled in admirably for injured starter Hunter Wohler, registering six tackles and a sack on Saturday. I liked what I saw and feel confident he’ll be a rock-solid contributor moving forward.

What's next

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA;

The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) will look to get back on track next week, hosting the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 17.

