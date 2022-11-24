No. 19 UCLA scores season-high 100 points in win vs. Pepperdine
No. 19 UCLA men's basketball bounced back scoring its season-high in a 100-53 win over Pepperdine. Six different Bruins scored in double figures against the Waves.
No. 19 UCLA men's basketball bounced back scoring its season-high in a 100-53 win over Pepperdine. Six different Bruins scored in double figures against the Waves.
Washington men's basketball team won its opening game of the Wooden Legacy against Fresno State, 62-57. Keion Brooks Jr. led all scorers with 16 points.
The crash of FTX exchange has injected greater urgency into regulating the crypto sector and targeting such 'conglomerate' platforms will be the focus for 2023, the new chair of global securities watchdog IOSCO said in an interview. Jean-Paul Servais said regulating crypto platforms could draw on principles from other sectors which handle conflicts of interest, such as at credit rating agencies and compilers of market benchmarks, without having to start from scratch. But the implosion at FTX, which left an estimated one million creditors facing losses totalling billions of dollars, will help change that, Servais told Reuters.
49ers receiver Deebo Samuel had his hamstring worked on during Monday night’s game in Mexico. He ended up playing 34 of 58 snaps. So, it came as no surprise that he popped up on the injury report Wednesday. Coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t mention Samuel in his pre-practice injury report, but the 49ers listed Samuel as [more]
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are a strong play versus a Rams team in shambles.
Germany play the blame game after 'ludicrous' Japan defeat
Steph Curry recently reflected on a conversation with Bob Myers that saw the Warriors star fight "like hell" to keep Mark Jackson as the team's coach.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers explained on "All The Smoke" why Steph Curry is a "cheat code."
No. 9 Arkansas came up just short to No. 10 Creighton in one of the best games of the early college basketball season so far. The Razorbacks fell 90-87 in a high-scoring affair to the Bluejays, and while the effort from the young team was praised, notable figures throughout college basketball reacted to the officiating. Former Iowa Hawkeye and current professional basketball player in the NBA G-League, Jordan Bohannon called out one official by name.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar. Lets take a look at how much the referees will be paid for their participation in the many matches.
James Wiseman impressed in his third G League assignment game with the Santa Cruz Warriors.
After shoving Suns center Deandre Ayton on Tuesday, Lakers guard Patrick Beverley made it clear he was merely defending a teammate.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
If the Lakers end up trading Russell Westbrook this season, he could end up with the Heat.
Conor McGregor went haywire once again on Twitter as he insulted Joe Rogan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and pro wrestler MJF.
Sean Kugler was reportedly sent home by the team prior to Monday's loss.
UW gets just 19 points from its starters but Connor Essegian scores 13 points and Max Klesmit comes up with a huge block in the final seconds.
Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament.
Brandon Aiyuk gifted a 49ers cameraman a ball after his touchdown celebration went terribly wrong.
Some wild stats from a strange win in The Bahamas