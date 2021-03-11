No. 19 San Diego State holds off Wyoming 69-66 in MW tourney

·4 min read
  • Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) shoots as San Diego State guard Adam Seiko (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    1/4

    No. 19 San Diego State holds off Wyoming 69-66 in MW tourney

    Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) shoots as San Diego State guard Adam Seiko (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
  • Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) reaches for a rebound with San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) and forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    2/4

    No. 19 San Diego State holds off Wyoming 69-66 in MW tourney

    Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) reaches for a rebound with San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) and forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
  • San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) shoots over Wyoming guard Xavier DuSell (53) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    3/4

    No. 19 San Diego State holds off Wyoming 69-66 in MW tourney

    San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) shoots over Wyoming guard Xavier DuSell (53) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego State guard Terrell Gomez (3) shoots over Wyoming guard Kenny Foster (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    4/4

    No. 19 San Diego State holds off Wyoming 69-66 in MW tourney

    San Diego State guard Terrell Gomez (3) shoots over Wyoming guard Kenny Foster (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) shoots as San Diego State guard Adam Seiko (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference men's tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado (24) reaches for a rebound with San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell (11) and forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
San Diego State guard Jordan Schakel (20) shoots over Wyoming guard Xavier DuSell (53) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
San Diego State guard Terrell Gomez (3) shoots over Wyoming guard Kenny Foster (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Mountain West Conference tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) Terrell Gomez scored 20 points and No. 19 San Diego State beat Wyoming 69-66 on Thursday to advance to the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Cowboys had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but Marcus Williams' long 3-pointer missed badly.

Jordan Schakel and Trey Pulliam each scored 15 points for the Aztecs (21-4), who will play either Boise State or Nevada on Friday.

''To play in less than a 24-hour turnaround and have a game plan set against us that gave us issues - they slowed the pace of the game down, they wouldn't let us fast break, they ran shot clock, and then attacked us off a high-ball screen or isolation play - they did a great job,'' San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. ''I liked the toughness mentally and physically of my team, that we withstood a game like that, that we made timely plays down the stretch, and found a way to advance.''

Xavier DuSell led Wyoming (14-11) with 21 points. Williams and Hunter Maldonado each scored 12, while Graham Ike added 10 points and nine rebounds.

''On such a quick turnaround, for our guys to execute the game plan, to trust in the coaching staff, it just says a lot,'' Wyoming coach Jeff Linder said. ''That game was a great barometer of where we're at as a program. There's no moral victories. The close isn't good enough. With such a young group, I think people saw that we're getting better. Right now we're playing our best basketball at the right time. Unfortunately, we were one possession short.''

San Diego State, which came in boasting a defense that allowed 60.1 points per game while limiting teams to 39% shooting, allowed at least 66 points for just the seventh time this season.

The Aztecs, who have won 12 straight and are the top seed in the Mountain West tournament for the sixth time in school history, found themselves in a tussle with the scrappy Cowboys, much different than the teams' first two meetings. San Diego State won those January games by an average of 28.5 points while holding the Cowboys to 35.8% shooting.

Thursday was a different story.

Trailing 49-46 midway through the second half, the eighth-seeded Cowboys used five consecutive 3-pointers to stay within reach of San Diego State, which hit six straight free throws down the stretch.

The Cowboys, who employ a four-guard lineup to push the tempo, scored a tournament-record 59 first-half points in their first-round win over San Jose State behind 64.7% shooting. Knowing Wyoming's tendency to fire from long range - it attempted 70 3-pointers combined in two regular-season meetings - the Aztecs used a full-court press and limited the Cowboys' space at the perimeter.

''We expected to have our track shoes on for this game,'' Gomez said. ''Last time we played them they shot a lot of 3s. One thing that coach always says, when you let a team make 3s on you, you're going to give them a chance, so guard the 3-point line.''

Despite the effective defensive game plan, Wyoming finished the first half 10 of 22 from the floor, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. There were 11 ties and four lead changes in the first half.

San Diego State hit 13 of 24 (54.2%) from the floor in the first half, but was off the mark from 3-point range, making 3 of 11 (27.3%). The Aztecs finished 25 of 51 (49%) from the field and 7 of 20 (35%) from beyond the arc.

''I think this was good practice for us,'' Gomez said. ''When we run into teams in the NCAA Tournament that like to hold the ball, throw it inside and stall time.''

The Aztecs, who are now 51-6 since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, are in the semifinals for the 14th consecutive season.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys, the Mountain West's leading 3-point shooting team after draining 239 shots from beyond the arc, finished the tournament 23 of 52 (44.2%) from 3-point range after hitting 11 of 27 on Wednesday against San Jose State and 12 of 25 against San Diego State. Wyoming's 48% shooting from long range was the highest percentage allowed by the Aztecs all season.

San Diego State: The Aztecs are staring at an eight or nine seed for the NCAA Tournament at this point, but are hoping to move up to as high as a six seed if they can win the Mountain West tourney.

UP NEXT

Wyoming: Season is likely over.

San Diego State: Awaits the Nevada-Boise State winner.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Michigan State announces basketball team will now be called 'MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage'

    Sparty has a new name.

  • Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

  • Kentucky NCAA hopes end after being bounced from SEC tourney

    Kentucky's season ended with a missed last-second shot in the SEC Tournament. When the Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar made two free throws with seven seconds left, it assured the Wildcats (9-16) will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 and just the second in John Calipari's 12-year tenure in Lexington. With Duke withdrawing from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament due to a positive COVID test, it will be the first time since 1976 that both the Blue Devils and Kentucky will not be in the NCAAs.

  • Russell Wilson rumors: Chicago Bears fans are either conspiracy theorists or expert detectives

    What is reality?!

  • NFL trade rumors: Chiefs' surprising OL moves should lead to an obvious Eagles trade

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann

  • Russell Wilson trade: It will happen if teams are 'desperate enough'

    ESPN reporter Dianna Russini believes if teams are "desperate enough", there's a good chance that a Russell Wilson trade will happen.

  • Game thread: Michigan State loses to Maryland in Big Ten tourney, 68-57

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins in 2021 Big Ten tournament: Game time, TV channel, radio, score, live updates and analysis

  • Jon Kitna says a Bengals receiver was “drunk in the huddle”

    Remember when the NFL squeezed ESPN to ditch the Playmakers show because the league believed it painted an inaccurate picture of life in the NFL? If anything, it was inaccurate because it was too tame. Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna recently shared some stories with Ryen Russillo about Kitna’s time in Cincinnati. “There were some [more]

  • Ian Poulter hilariously celebrates rough day at The Players Championship with perfect lunch group

    "What a bunch of muppets."

  • Stewart and Jessica Friesen will attempt to be second married couple to race in same NASCAR race

    Stewart drives full-time in the Truck Series while Jessica is attempting her first career start in the Bristol dirt race on March 27.

  • Could Jets use Sam Darnold to entice Bears to trade them Allen Robinson?

    Allen Robinson was franchise tagged by the Bears, taking a free agent target off the market. But could a Jets trade involving Sam Darnold land him?

  • The Bears are in a perfect position to end Russell Wilson's Seahawks career

    The quarterback believes the team he has been a part of for his entire career is holding him back. If he wants out, now is the time to strike Russell Wilson has been to two Super Bowls with the Seahawks. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Russell Wilson is the latest franchise star to put himself forward for this offseason’s game of quarterback musical chairs. Wilson, his agent has been at pains to point out, has not officially demanded a trade from Seattle, but he has – in a delightfully passive-aggressive, Wilson-esque way – made it clear to the team’s decision-makers that he is unhappy with the direction of the franchise and that he would prefer to leave. According to a detailed report in The Athletic, Wilson is unhappy with the team’s roster construction, the style of head coach/chief decision-maker Pete Carroll, and the Seahawks’ offensive system. At the center of the rift are two practical elements. First, Wilson’s desire to play in a modern, pace-and-space system similar to that which the Kansas City Chiefs have built around Patrick Mahomes, with everything flowing through the quarterback. Second, Seattle’s awful offensive line, one that has ranked dead stinking last in pressure rate in three out of the past five seasons. Carroll is an old-school, pound-the-run, play-solid-defense, don’t-turn-the-ball-over, coach. That served Wilson and the Seahawks well during the early years of the duo’s partnership. Behind an all-time defense, a bulldozing run-game led by Marshawn Lynch, and the playmaking brilliance of Wilson, the team went to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one and losing the other. But as Wilson matured into one of the most well-rounded quarterbacks in the game and the roster around him disintegrated, Carroll did not evolve. He freed up the scheme and catered the system to Wilson in part, but the foundations remained run-first and risk-averse. Whereas Wilson looked in the mirror and saw Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning – quarterbacks with the freedom to change the play at the line of scrimmage and who had near-complete autonomy over the system – Carroll looked at his quarterback and saw a fantastic cog in his machine. The scheme still won out. All the while, Wilson was taking a beating – no quarterback has been hit more since he entered the league, and no quarterback has been hit at the same rate over a three-year span as Wilson has between 2018-2021. There was a change in philosophy last season though. After a three-year drum beat of #LetRussCook, an online movement that began to infiltrate the locker room – shorthand for Let Russell Wilson Pass More – Carroll handed Wilson the reins to the offense. Still: the quarterback was seen as a player, not a collaborator. He was not offered the kind of quarterback-coach partnership that Rodgers, Manning and Brady had at the peak of their powers, the kind that Wilson believes he has earned over nine years. “I know that I’m a great football player,” Wilson said last season. “I know I’ve been great, I know I will be great, and I know I’ll continue to be great.” And Wilson was great at the start of the 2020 season. Behind’s Wilson’s excellence, Seattle averaged four-and-a-half touchdowns per game over the first half of the season, the kind of total matched only by the Brady led Patriots of 2007, Manning’s 2013 Broncos, and the 2000 Rams – widely regarded as the best offensive teams of this century. It was a stunning rebuke of the Carroll doctrine. Wilson had finally been allowed to cook, and he proved to be the best chef in the game. Through eight weeks, he topped the MVP charts; even Mahomes could not keep pace. Wilson was able to maintain all of the efficiency that has defined his game with even more explosiveness. And then he cratered. After his best start to a season, Wilson flatlined over the final eight weeks. For the first time in his career, he finished outside the top 10 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, a measure of a quarterback’s down-to-down efficiency (Wilson has been a demigod of DVOA over the span of his career). In a blink, Carroll returned to the Seahawks’ style of old. When Wilson tried to offer some input into the gameplan in the middle of last season’s decline, he was rebuffed by the coaching staff. Wilson stormed out of the meeting. Like any great drama, Wilson’s real beef is not about how the team does things. It’s about respect. He wants to be a partner, a part of a decision-making board, not an employee. “The most important people in the building,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters back in 2018, “are the head coach and the quarterback.” Wilson wants to hold him to that. And then there’s his need for external respect. For all of his excellence, for all of the plaudits, Wilson has still never received a single MVP vote. By throwing more, by posting the kind of numbers he did over the first half of last season for 16 games, he thinks he can finally get his hands on the MVP – that stuff really, really matters to Wilson. At the most important position in the sport, Wilson has been the game’s most consistent performer for the better part of a decade, and this despite the sense that the Seahawks system has held him back. Seattle’s rebuttal is an obvious one: Wilson has been good because of the system and its risk-averse nature, not in spite of it. When the handbrake came off, it proved to be unsustainable. The eye test – which often involves Wilson running here, there, and everywhere to avoid pressure – does not jibe with the team’s assessment. Tired of getting hit. Tired of playing in a plodding system. Tired of not being the sole focus of the franchise, Wilson appears to want out. Like another unsettled quarterback, Deshaun Watson, Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, arming him with a ton of leverage over the Seahawks – he will have more say than the team on where he plays in 2021 and beyond if he does move. His agent told ESPN that while Wilson will not demand an official trade, he has made it known to the Seahawks hierarchy the teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to move to the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders, or Bears. Dak Prescott’s new bumper deal rules Dallas out, while it seems increasingly likely that Drew Brees will return for one final ride with the Saints. That leaves us with the Raiders and Bears. Chicago make the most sense. The only way for the Bears to improve this offseason is to trade for a game-changing quarterback, either Wilson or Watson. The Bears have two paths heading into 2021: they land a franchise-altering quarterback and are a playoff team with holes on the roster; or they improve marginally at quarterback – either with Mitchell Trubisky developing or by landing another option in free agency – and they fall short again. It’s impractical for Chicago to think their defense can hold up at a high level for another season. Wilson knows how quickly elite defenses age. They’re great, then they stink. A good defense is never as a reliable as a good offense: a defense requires 20 talented players, an excellent scheme and a savvy play-caller; an offense can thrive with a great quarterback and a couple of talented pieces. There are very few deals that the Bears should turn down. Hand over the roster sheet, ask the Seahawks what they want, and include whatever picks are needed to flesh out the deal. Put the pressure on Seattle to turn it down and on Wilson to say yes or no. Has this offseason noise been hot air? Are the Wilson comments and leaks about airing grievances, about politics, about public relations? Or is he really looking for a change of scenery and a better shot to win an MVP and a championship? The Bears are the ones who can force the issue. It’s a small window, but it’s one the Bears and Wilson should both try to take advantage of. Wilson has spent much of his career as a polished professional. On a team that was infamously loud and outspoken – a loudness encouraged by the coach – he was the quiet one, to the point where his teammates questioned his motives. Now, in the era of quarterback empowerment, when Watson is talking of early retirement to force Houston’s hand and Matthew Stafford was able to force a move out of Detroit, Wilson has a chance to make his move. For a man who cares so much about his legacy, how he leaves a place appears to be essential. It’s why he’s playing footsie with other teams while Watson chose to hit the burn-it-all-down button. To force a move out of Seattle, Wilson may have to follow Watson’s lead. Will he?

  • John Brown eyes the Steelers and the Colts

    Receiver John Brown has become one of what will be many cap casualties in 2021, after his release by the Bills. He already has a couple of potential destinations in mind. “It depends who needs receivers,” Brown told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday. “You know, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Big Ben is definitely good with the [more]

  • Trent Brown trade could be the calm before a vengeful Bill Belichick storm

    The Trent Brown trade might only be the tip of the iceberg to Bill Belichick's 2021 revenge tour.

  • Chiefs have 4 players with offensive tackle experience under contract for 2021

    Are one or both of the Chiefs' new starters at offensive tackle on this list?

  • Shannon Sharpe takes shot at Kevin Durant after Nets add Blake Griffin

    Shannon Sharpe had a critical take on Kevin Durant following the Nets' acquisition of Blake Griffin.

  • Falcons draft QB Trey Lance in Draft Wire’s new mock

    With as many as five quarterbacks projected to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, analysts believe the Atlanta Falcons will draft one with the fourth-overall pick.

  • Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster hints there’s no contract coming from Pittsburgh

    Are the Steelers already moved on from JuJu Smith-Schuster?