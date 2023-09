DJ Uiagalelei threw for 204 yards and a touchdown and Damien Martinez ran for 65 yards and a touchdown as No. 19 Oregon State stifled No. 10 Utah, 21-7, in Corvallis on Sept. 29, 2023. The Beavers' defense held the Utes under 200 total yards and was pitching a shutout until Utah quarterback Nate Johnson connected with tight end Thomas Yassmin for a 41-yard touchdown with 5:05 left in the fourth quarter.