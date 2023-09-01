No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners vs Arkansas State Red Wolves: How to Watch, key players, weather forecast for gameday

It’s one day until “it’s football time in Oklahoma!” The Oklahoma Sooners are set to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Norman on Saturday.

The Sooners are ready to show last season was a fluke and the Red Wolves are hoping to make progress with now third-year head coach Butch Jones.

The Red Wolves bring in one of the youngest teams in the country to Norman on Saturday. They rank third in the number of seniors, with only 11. They beefed up their offensive line and added some transfers to the team to make improvements.

Here’s how you can watch the action on Saturday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sept. 1, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Listen: Sreaming on the Varsity App

Current Forecast

According to Weather Bug.

67 degrees at 8 a.m. CT

77 degrees at 10 a.m. CT

82 degrees at kickoff

89 degrees at 1 p.m. CT

92 degrees at 2 p.m. CT

No. 19 Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State injury report:

Oklahoma

Jacob Sexton OL: Out. A week or two from being available. (knee)

Kaden Helms TE: Out

Jason Llewellyn TE: Out

ARKANSAS STATE

NONE

Players to watch:

Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel, QB: 62.7% for 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Jalil Farooq, WR: 37 receptions for 466 yards and five touchdowns.

Danny Stutsman,LB: 125 tackles, 10.5 for loss, 3 sacks and 2 interceptions.

Billy Bowman, DB: 60 total tackles and three interceptions.

ARKANSAS STATE

J.T. Shrout, QB: 44.3% for 1,220 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions at Colorado.

Corey Rucker, WR: 59 receptions for 826 yards and nine touchdowns. (2021 numbers, played two games a season ago)

Melique Straker, STAR: 81 tackles, 8 for loss and two sacks.

