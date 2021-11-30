No. 19 Iowa State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff learning under first-year coaches

Not even one month into this college basketball season, Iowa State already has tripled its win total from all of the 2020-21 campaign.

Even more impressive than the quantity is the quality of the wins for the Cyclones heading into Wednesday's contest against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Ames, Iowa.

First, Iowa State recorded a home win on Nov. 12 against an Oregon State team that made the Elite Eight last year.

Then, last week, the Cyclones beat two ranked teams by double-digits to win the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Iowa State beat then-No. 25 Xavier, 82-70, on Wednesday before routing then-No. 9 Memphis in the championship game, 78-59, on Friday.

As a result, Iowa State moved into the rankings on Monday at No. 19 -- a huge achievement considering the Cyclones went 2-22 in the 2020-21 season.

It's been a great start for Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger in his first year on the job.

"We're kind of boring," Otzelberger told The Des Moines Register following the win over Memphis. "We do the same thing every day. We preach to our guys on a daily basis that their habits will carry them when we get to the game. We've got a group that committed to getting up early all summer. A group that comes to work with a great work ethic, a great attitude. But yeah, we have a routine and we're not real exciting."

Iowa State has been buoyed by three outstanding newcomers, two of whom are transfers from Big Ten schools and the other a promising freshman.

Izaiah Brockington, a transfer from Penn State, leads the team in scoring (15.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.2 per game).

Gabe Kalscheur is a transfer from Minnesota who is averaging 14.3 points a game and has provided good perimeter defense.

The impact freshman has been Tyrese Hunter, who is averaging 13.2 points to start his career.

Defensively, Iowa State has allowed fewer than 60 points a game and has forced its opponents into 38.8 percent shooting from the field.

Following the wins over Xavier and Memphis, Iowa State figures to have an easier time against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-7), which won its first game of the season on Monday over Arkansas Baptist College, 75-70.

It was the first home game of the season for the Golden Lions.

Like Iowa State, the Golden Lions are led by a first-year head coach in Solomon Bozeman, who came to the program after being an assistant at Oral Roberts.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 4-21 last season.

"We're blessed to come out with a victory, but we have more work to do and have to be better," Bozeman said after the win.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has been led in scoring by Shawn Williams (15.4 points per game), Trey Sampson (13.0 points) and Kylen Milton (12.6 points).

The Golden Lions have given up an average of 82.4 points per game through the first eight games.

--Field Level Media