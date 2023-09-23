No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
Not many expected Colorado to be 3-0 rolling into Autzen Stadium this week. The No. 19 Buffaloes survived an upset bid against CSU last Saturday and are now looking to deliver an upset of their own at No. 10 Oregon.
The Ducks, led by head coach Dan Lanning, quarterback Bo Nix and star wide receiver Troy Franklin, enter this Week 4 matchup undefeated as well and favored by about three touchdowns.
Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders will be relying heavily on quarterback Shedeur Sanders with two-way star Travis Hunter expected to miss the next three weeks with an injury.
But all in all, this should be another fun one.
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 1:30 p.m. MT (12:30 PT)
TV Channel: ABC
Colorado at Oregon injury report
Colorado
Star Myles Slusher — Questionable
WR Javon Antonio — Questionable
DB Travis Jay — Questionable
LB Brendan Gant — Questionable
C Van Wells — Questionable
CB Carter Stoutmire — Questionable
DB Jahquez Robinson — Questionable
CB/WR Travis Hunter — Out
TE Louis Passarello — Out
Oregon
LB Jestin Jacobs — Questionable
OL Nishad Strother — Questionable
Players to watch
Colorado
RB Alton McCaskill is expected to make his long-awaited season debut
CB Kyndrich Breedlove could get the start in place of the injured Travis Hunter
LB Juwan Mitchell led the Buffs with 15 total tackles last week
Oregon
RB Bucky Irving leads Oregon with 216 rushing yards
DB Khyree Jackson owns two interceptions through three games
WR Troy Franklin is averaging 17.2 yards per reception
