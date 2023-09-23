No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Not many expected Colorado to be 3-0 rolling into Autzen Stadium this week. The No. 19 Buffaloes survived an upset bid against CSU last Saturday and are now looking to deliver an upset of their own at No. 10 Oregon.

The Ducks, led by head coach Dan Lanning, quarterback Bo Nix and star wide receiver Troy Franklin, enter this Week 4 matchup undefeated as well and favored by about three touchdowns.

Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders will be relying heavily on quarterback Shedeur Sanders with two-way star Travis Hunter expected to miss the next three weeks with an injury.

But all in all, this should be another fun one.

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 1:30 p.m. MT (12:30 PT)

TV Channel: ABC

Colorado at Oregon injury report

Colorado

Star Myles Slusher — Questionable

WR Javon Antonio — Questionable

DB Travis Jay — Questionable

LB Brendan Gant — Questionable

C Van Wells — Questionable

CB Carter Stoutmire — Questionable

DB Jahquez Robinson — Questionable

CB/WR Travis Hunter — Out

TE Louis Passarello — Out

Oregon

LB Jestin Jacobs — Questionable

OL Nishad Strother — Questionable

Players to watch

Colorado

RB Alton McCaskill is expected to make his long-awaited season debut

CB Kyndrich Breedlove could get the start in place of the injured Travis Hunter

LB Juwan Mitchell led the Buffs with 15 total tackles last week

Oregon

RB Bucky Irving leads Oregon with 216 rushing yards

DB Khyree Jackson owns two interceptions through three games

WR Troy Franklin is averaging 17.2 yards per reception

