The No. 19 Angelo State football team hosts UT-Permian Basin for homecoming matchup

The 19th-ranked Angelo State football team returns home this week for a matchup against the resurgent University of Texas-Permian Basin Falcons.

The Falcons boast their best season in program history with a 6-1 start and are 4-0 in Lone Star Conference play. Meanwhile, the Rams righted the ship after back-to-back losses to the No. 1 Colorado School of Mines and Central Washington early in the season.

Last week, the Rams pulled out a big 38-16 win over Texas A&M - Kingsville on the road behind three touchdown passes and a touchdown run from quarterback Gerald Gardner. The Falcons also had a big win over Eastern New Mexico last week 52-9 and have LSC wins over West Texas A&M, the Javelinas and Midwestern State.

The Rams hold the all-time series at 6-0 against the Falcons, who started their young football program in 2016. Angelo State averages 53.5 points per game against the Falcons but played them close last year with a 34-21 win on the road.

UT-Permian Basin has the second-best offense in Division II, averaging 50.3 points per game, and ranks fifth in total offense with 494.6 yards per game. They also rank second in points allowed in the LSC at 20.1 per game and yards at 258.7. Falcons quarterback Kenny Hrncir leads the LSC with 1,747 yards passing and 16 touchdowns passing.

The Rams hold the top defense in the LSC, allowing 18.5 points per game and giving up 249.2 yards per game. The Ram offense is second in the conference, averaging 34.3 points per game and 400.3 yards per game, which is also good for second.

How to watch/listen to Angelo State

Listen to the game live on the radio at 101.9 KWFR or watch the game at lonestarconferenetwrok.com.

