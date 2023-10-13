No. 18 UCLA vs. No. 15 Oregon State: Five things to watch

No. 18 UCLA will chase its second consecutive top 25 win when it plays at No. 15 Oregon State Saturday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Before UCLA hits the soft pocket of the schedule, it’s going big-game hunting in the Willamette Valley.

Showdowns with Oregon State in which both teams are ranked are as rare as a cloudless October in this part of the country.

The last time it happened was in 2001, when the Bruins rolled to a 38-7 victory over the Beavers during a game that included several participants who will be back on the sideline Saturday evening at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State’s quarterback that day: Jonathan Smith, now the team’s coach.

UCLA’s tailback: DeShaun Foster, now the team’s running backs coach.

Foster can only hope that history repeats itself when the No. 18 Bruins (4-1 overall, 1-1 Pac-12) face the No. 15 Beavers (5-1, 2-1). Here are five things to watch in a game televised by Fox starting at 5 p.m. PDT:

Worthy foils

UCLA linebacker Gabriel Murphy zeroes in on Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Oct. 7. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

UCLA’s defense has been the story of its season.

The Bruins rank in the top 10 nationally in every meaningful defensive category. They are holding opponents to 65.6 yards rushing per game, No. 3 in the nation. UCLA and Washington are the only teams in the country that have not allowed a rush of 20 or more yards.

Then again, the Bruins have not faced a running game like the Beavers’. Damien Martinez is the Pac-12’s second-leading rusher with 97.7 yards per game as part of a running game that averages 205.5 yards, third-best in the conference.

Oregon State is so good at running the ball that it often lulls opponents into forgetting about a passing game that can strike at opportune moments.

“They are a balanced offense,” UCLA safety Jordan Anderson said, “so they can run, run, run, then hit you over the top with a play-action pass.”

He’s their DJ

Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looks for a receiver during the team's game against California on Oct. 7 in Berkeley, Calif. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

DJ Uiagalelei, the former St. John Bosco High star, is thriving in his new home after three uneven seasons at Clemson.

He threw for five touchdowns last week to help the Beavers hold off California, and his five rushing touchdowns on the season trail only USC’s Caleb Williams (six) among Pac-12 quarterbacks.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s physical,” UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. “They have some designed quarterback runs because he’s a big guy to take down ... a gang-tackle type of guy."

Similar trajectories

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly looks on from the sidelines during a game against Utah on Sept. 23 in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

While Kelly was hired with great fanfare before the 2018 season, Smith’s arrival didn’t generate much of a ripple outside the Pacific Northwest.

Five years later, the coaches have provided a similar return on investment. Smith’s 31-32 record included a 10-win season in 2022. Kelly has gone 31-30 with a winning percentage that has improved every season.

One will experience a breakthrough Saturday. UCLA has not beaten a top-15 team on the road since toppling No. 15 Arizona State in in 2014; Oregon State is seeking a second victory over a ranked opponent in the same season for the first time since 2012 after beating No. 10 Utah.

Long time coming

UCLA has not played at Reser Stadium since it had another former five-star prospect at quarterback.

His name was Josh Rosen, and he led the Bruins to a 41-0 rout as a freshman in 2015.

COVID-19 disruptions and vagaries of the Pac-12 schedule rotation have prevented the Bruins from coming back before Saturday. This will be Kelly’s first trip to Reser Stadium since his final season at Oregon in 2012.

“The atmosphere at Reser is always awesome,” Kelly said. “Their fan base is amazing. … That's what college football's all about, to get to go play in places like this. It'll be a really cool environment for our guys to get a chance to see."

See you later

UCLA linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother (9) tackles Alabama State wide receiver Isaiah Scott (84) in Pasadena Sept. 10. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

UCLA linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother must sit out the first half after being called for targeting in the second half against Washington State.

"I feel for him,” Kelly said. “But it was a targeting call and he's out, so, you know, just deal with it and get him ready to play in the second half."

