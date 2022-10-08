No. 18 UCLA remains unbeaten in 42-32 statement win over No. 11 Utah

No. 18 UCLA football defeats No. 11 Utah by a final score of 42-32 behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson's four touchdowns on Saturday, October 8 in Los Angeles. The Bruins improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference, while the Utes drop to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.