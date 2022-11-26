No. 18 UCLA escapes Berkeley with win over Cal
No. 18 UCLA improved to 9-3 on the season after beating Cal 35-28 in Berkeley. The Bruins rushed for 352 yards in the win.
School enrollment down at Crenshaw High, the football team this season was down to one unit and still won the City Section Division III title. Andrew Wynn was part of that rare journey.
Oregon State has a good defense, but if the Duck's defensive unit shows up again on Saturday, the stats show that Oregon should be able to win.
Naim Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:NAIM ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM115.7m (flat on 3Q...
Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers' coach.
Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...
The Gators are getting elite South Florida running back Mark Fletcher on campus for an official in early December, per reports.
College football schedule, predictions, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Shake Milton and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers find a way to overcome the Orlando Magic on the road.
Great insight from someone who's seen #Michigan quite a bit this year! #GoBlue
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 13 highlighted by Michigan at Ohio State, Auburn at Alabama, and Notre Dame at USC
Oklahoma took a loss this week as the Sooners lose 2023 WR commit Anthony Evans. Evans flipped to Georgia on Friday. From @thatmanbryant
Sam Pittman: "We didn’t tackle well. We didn’t cover well. We didn’t protect well. We didn’t run-block well."
Nebraska's defensive specialist was knocked out for the season ahead of the season's final weekend and NCAA Tournament.
John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Bijan Robinson wouldn't say if he played his last college game on Friday. Robinson rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Jaylan Ford made his fourth interception of the season, and No. 24 Texas defeated Baylor 38-27 on Friday. The Longhorns (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) kept alive their chances of making the conference title game.
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will be without receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler for their game Sunday at Carolina. Jeudy was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury and Hamler with a bothersome hamstring. The team also will be missing cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee).
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are a strong play versus a Rams team in shambles.
With hate crimes against vulnerable groups skyrocketing nationwide, including the recent shooting in Colorado targeting the LBGTQ community, California is taking the lead on fighting violence.
Before his time in the NFL, Matt Rhule executed major turnarounds at both Temple and Baylor.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel confirmed that Raheem Mostert’s knee injury has left his status in question for Sunday’s game against Houston (1 p.m., CBS).