No. 18 UCLA escapes Berkeley with win over Cal

The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Bijan Robinson wouldn't say if he played his last college game on Friday. Robinson rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns, Jaylan Ford made his fourth interception of the season, and No. 24 Texas defeated Baylor 38-27 on Friday. The Longhorns (8-4, 6-3 Big 12) kept alive their chances of making the conference title game.