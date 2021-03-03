No. 18 Texas Tech, Iowa State match up in Big 12 battle

A team on the rise and a team simply trying to salvage something from an abysmal season collide Thursday night when Iowa State visits 18th-ranked Texas Tech.

The teams come into the middle game of a three-game makeup stretch from different directions after Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders (16-8, 8-7 Big 12) won their second game in a row after clamping down on defense to cruise past TCU 69-49 on Tuesday. That same night, Iowa State's nightmarish season continued with an 81-67 home loss to 15th-ranked Texas, dropping the Cyclones to 2-19 (0-16 Big 12).

Now, with the Big 12 Tournament a week away, both teams are looking for different kinds of footholds.

"I think we understand the last two games our backs were against the wall a little bit," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said after his team smothered the Horned Frogs, limiting them to 38.8 percent shooting overall and 4-for-17 from 3-point territory. "I thought the guys played their best basketball when we needed them to play their best basketball."

That performance was needed on a night when the Red Raider offense misfired at times but got rescued by a big night from Kyler Edwards.

With leading scorer Mac McClung handcuffed by early foul trouble and uncharacteristic ineffectiveness, he contributed a season-low four points and hoisted only four field-goal attempts. Edwards picked up the slack with 17 of his 20 points in the first half and finished the night 7-of-8 shooting, bolstered by 4-of-5 accuracy from outside the 3-point arc.

"I think I've been shooting the ball well the last five games," Edwards said. Over that span, he is 15-for-28 from the field overall and 7-for-13 from 3-point range. "Me just knowing that, and having confidence in myself, and my teammates giving me confidence, that's just giving it to me right there."

Texas Tech's confidence was a shared experience vs. TCU: 22 of 29 made field goals came on assists, with McClung (six), Edwards (four) and Marcus Santos-Silva (four) accounting for 14.

Iowa State delivered a similar ratio (18 of 26) in its latest loss to Texas, but 14 turnovers plagued the Cyclones in a first half when they fell behind the Longhorns 38-28.

Iowa State got a big night from Jalen Coleman-Lands, who logged 22 points. Javan Johnson was also solid with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. The second half was cleaner, with only three more giveaways, but the first-half damage was too much.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Sark's history with WRs has UT high on the list of 5-star Kevin Coleman

    Texas is on Kevin Coleman's small list of finalists, and Steve Sarkisian's offensive success has Coleman's attention.

  • Aaron Henry carries Michigan State basketball to 64-58 win over Indiana in ugly affair

    Aaron Henry junior scored 12 points in the final 4:34 to lift Michigan State basketball to a 64-58 win over Indiana on Tuesday in East Lansing.

  • Could Scott Drew leave Baylor for Indiana at the end of the season? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Baylor’s climb to the top of the college basketball mountain, and if the man who led them there, Scott Drew, could be on the move to the Hoosier state after the season ends.

  • Chipmaker Ambarella Tops Fourth-Quarter Goals, Guides Higher

    Ambarella, a maker of chips for video processing and computer vision, late Tuesday beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal fourth quarter. The news pushed AMBA stock higher in late trades.

  • Toronto van attack: Judge refuses to name fame-craving ‘incel’ killer as she convicts him of 10 murders

    Ontario judge Anne Molloy referred to the killer only as “John Doe” to deny him the infamy he said he craved.

  • NFL: Brady says he dodged wife's retirement request

    Some had thought the 43-year-old might walk away from the game when he parted ways with the Patriots last offseason after winning six Super Bowls in 20 seasons in New England. Instead, Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contact with the Bucs and more than delivered for the franchise with an impressive run through the playoffs and convincing win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the title game. Brady, who took home Super Bowl MVP honors while claiming a record-extending seventh championship ring, also shot down the possibility of retiring in his on-field TV interview, so the story he told about his exchange with wife Gisele Bundchen was no surprise.

  • Amanda Nunes reigns in a league of her own as UFC's only dual champion

    Doubting Nunes at this point is as foolhardy as doubting Tom Brady in the Super Bowl or Stephen Curry at the free-throw line.

  • Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring

    In the space of 24 hours, rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev indicated that he was done fighting, but then was talked into continuing on by controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. UFC president Dana White also backed that sentiment, telling MMA Junkie that Chimaev "ain't quitting." Chimaev's UFC career was off to a brilliant start in 2020. The Chechen fighter rattled off three consecutive victories in three months. He was then slated to face highly ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, a massive opportunity. That fight fell apart because Edwards and then Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC attempted to reschedule it at least twice, but was thwarted on both occasions because of Chimaev's ongoing health struggles in his recovery from COVID-19. On Monday, he appeared to have decided he was done trying to return to the Octagon. He wrote on Instagram, "I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I’m done. Yes, I know that I didn’t take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything." That appeared to be the end of it. Then, on Tuesday, Kadyrov posted a message via the Visit Chechnya Instagram account, in which he said that he talked Chimaev out of retiring. He urged the fighter to continue on. "Friends, you've probably already heard the news about Khamzat Chimaev, who announced his departure from the UFC in his account. Not believing my eyes, I called and talked to Chimaev," Kadyrov wrote. "Khamzat said that recovery from illness is slow, and in an attempt to be honest and frank with the fans, he decided not to give them hope. I told him that ALL the Chechen people were upset by this news. I reminded Chimaev that all our young people, whom he inspires, are pinning great hopes on his victory, but what can I say - MILLIONS OF FANS IN RUSSIA AND THE WORLD! And if fans need to wait for his return, then we will all look forward to his entry into the octagon with trepidation and patience. "During our conversation, Chimaev realized how important his career is for every Chechen and promised to make every effort to recover as soon as possible. In the near future, he will fly to the republic, where he will complete a rehabilitation course, hold a training camp and start training.And this means that Khamzat does not leave, HE REMAINS AND WILL BEAT TO THE END! "The heart and body whispered 'everything!' That is how Khamzat wrote on Instagram. But the Chechen SPIRIT and the will to win shout to him 'Forward!' Therefore, I know for sure that Khamzat will take the UFC belt and prove that he is the best of the best!" Chimaev has yet to comment since he and Kadyrov's posts went public. UFC president Dana White, however, told MMA Junkie, “When (Chimaev) got (to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas), the doctors took care of him, and they put him on prednisone, which is a nasty f---ing steroid. So he’s on prednisone, and he’s supposed to be taking this thing and chilling, relaxing, and letting himself recover. He went in and f---ing trained today, felt like s--t, and got super emotional and posted (his retirement). “He’s not supposed to be training, but you know, this guy’s a savage. He wants to fight like every f---ing weekend, and now he can’t even train, so he just got emotional and posted that, but he ain’t quitting.” Chimaev was most recently scheduled to fight Edwards on March 13. When he wasn't physically able to train for the bout, Edwards was re-booked opposite Belal Muhammad for the same date. It is unclear how soon Chimaev might be able to return to the Octagon. TRENDING > Zhang Weili expected to defend belt against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 Dana White praises Khamzat Chimaev: "I've never seen anything like this in my life" (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kyle Van Noy 'disappointed' over pending Dolphins exit 1 year after signing $51M deal

    Van Noy's reunion with head coach Brian Flores is over after one season.

  • Tom Brady's memory of Lombardi Trophy toss a bit wobbly

    Maybe the most memorable pass of Tom Brady's career is one the 43-year-old quarterback claims he doesn't remember. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' celebration of the Super Bowl win, Brady launched the Lombardi Trophy from his boat in the direction of a nearby vessel, where backup tight end Cameron Brate successfully spared Brady the shame of sinking the NFL's coveted championship hardware. In an appearance on the "Late Late Show" with James Corden on Tuesday night, Brady said his 8-year-old daughter was the voice of reason in the moment.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim full results: Alvarez makes easy work of Yildirim

    Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.

  • Jordan Clarkson: Jazz want to 'prove people wrong' with or without MVP buzz for Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert

    “I don’t see why they wouldn’t be in the [MVP] conversation, but hey, it is what it is. We’re just trying to prove people wrong and get better. That’s it.”

  • UFC 259 betting: Best bets for Blachowicz-Adesanya, Nunes-Anderson and Yan-Sterling

    Adesanya is the bigger star and at BetMGM, he’s better than a 2-1 favorite to come through and win a second belt.

  • Dana White skips post-fight presser as Ciryl Gane's hype train slows

    “Everybody’s talking about Gane being this big contender, but look what Francis Ngannou did to Rozenstruik,” White said. “This was his coming out party and his chance to show the world who he is. He won, but let’s leave it at that. He won.”

  • TB12 method includes Tom Brady giving QBs like Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson sense of emboldenment

    The NFL QB carousel is spinning like perhaps never before and Brady’s fingerprints are everywhere.

  • Houston to retire Harden's No. 13 jersey, says owner

    Harden was named an All-Star in every season with the Rockets and holds the franchise records for three-point field goals made (2,029), free throws made (5,554) and assists (4,796). The 2018 MVP was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in January after his relationship with the Rockets broke down. "James Harden will always be a Rocket," Fertitta told the Houston Chronicle.

  • Penalty report: 10 teams fined for lug-nut violations at Homestead-Miami

    NASCAR officials penalized six Cup Series teams and four Xfinity Series teams for lug-nut infractions during last weekend’s events at Homestead-Miami Speedway. STANDINGS: Cup Series | Xfinity Series Crew chiefs for each Cup Series team were fined $10,000 and Xfinity crew chiefs were docked $5,000 for violations of Section 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book, […]

  • This year's All-Star Game needs a boost, but it won't come from Zion Williamson

    The participants of the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge were revealed ahead of Sunday's All-Star Game.

  • NFL betting: Does the Cardinals' addition of J.J. Watt make them a contender?

    J.J. Watt is a splash addition. But how much will he help Arizona?

  • Column: Woods comparisons aside, Morikawa on his own course

    The red shirt for Collin Morikawa to wear on Sunday at the Workday Championship never arrived in time. When Morikawa turned pro in 2019 after graduating from Cal, he began his PGA Tour career by making the cut in 22 consecutive events. Morikawa became a youthful footnote in history at Torrey Pines last year when he was in the same group with Woods.