No. 18 Memphis basketball live score updates vs Austin Peay in nonconference game

The Memphis basketball team will try to score a win over Austin Peay today in its final tune-up before AAC play begins.

The 18th-ranked Tigers (10-2) took a week off after narrowly beating Vanderbilt 77-75 on Dec. 23.

The Governors (7-7) are coming off a win over Ohio and have won four of their past five games, including a Quad 2 victory over Southern Illinois.

Memphis is scoring 79.2 points per game this season, while allowing 72.8 a game.

Follow along with the live scroll below for score updates.

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Austin Peay on today?

TV/Streaming: ESPN+ FUBO (free trial)

Memphis vs. Austin Peay start time

Saturday, Dec. 30

6 p.m. CT

Memphis basketball score updates vs. Austin Peay

Memphis basketball schedule 2023

Tigers' next five games:

Jan. 4: at Tulsa − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jan. 7: SMU − 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 10: UTSA − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jan. 14: at Wichita State − noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 18: South Florida − 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

