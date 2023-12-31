No. 18 Memphis basketball holds on to beat Austin Peay. Here are 5 takeaways from the game

Memphis basketball outlasted Austin Peay on Saturday, 81-70, running its winning streak to six games.

The 18th-ranked Tigers (11-2) put four scorers in double figures, led by David Jones' 19 points. The Governors (7-8) got 20 points from Dezi Jones, but it wasn't enough to leave FedExForum with the upset.

Coming off a narrow win over Vanderbilt a week earlier, Memphis put together another choppy performance. But, with the game tied 48-48 and 13:15 to play, the Tigers manufactured a 16-3 run that gave it a 13-point cushion with 9:04 remaining in the game.

Here are five takeaways from Saturday's contest.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin goes double-double

The midseason Kansas State transfer, in just his second game with the Tigers, registered a double-double.

Against Vanderbilt, Tomlin dropped eight points and corralled five rebounds. This time out, with more than four practices, the 6-foot-10 forward scored 15 points and hauled in 14 rebounds.

Tomlin was also a force on defense, blocking three shots.

Holding down DeMarcus Sharp

DeMarcus Sharp has been the engine that makes Austin Peay go.

But Memphis broke him down, limiting the Governors' leading scorer, top rebounder and assist leader (who is also No. 1 in steals and tied for the team lead in blocks) to a season-low six points. He also contributed five rebounds and six assists.

In love with the launch

Memphis is no stranger to its opponents letting it fly this season.

The Tigers came into Saturday allowing an average of 26.3 3-point attempts per game. Austin Peay continued that trend.

The Governors launched 36 attempts from beyond the arc, connecting on 11. It's the most 3-point tries a Memphis opponent has had this season.

Tigers lean into size advantage

With three players in the rotation listed 6-9 or taller, Memphis exercised its decided size advantage against Austin Peay.

Tomlin, Malcolm Dandridge and Nicholas Jourdain combined for 21 points and nine rebounds in the first half. The Governors' only hope to combat the height discrepancy was former Missouri center (and former Whitehaven standout) Jordan Wilmore. But the 7-3, 352-pound Wilmore, a two-time transfer, was playing in just his second game this season. He was limited to just six minutes in the first half.

SIGN UP: Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider text group with Jason Munz

JJ Taylor absent again

JJ Taylor, the Tigers' freshman wing, was not with the team against Vanderbilt.

Coach Penny Hardaway said Taylor and junior transfer Jonathan Pierre were held out for breaking unspecified team rules.

But Pierre was back in uniform and on the bench against Austin Peay, and Taylor was not. The program did not specify before the game why Taylor was absent again. Taylor has played in three games this season. He has not scored any points and has two rebounds.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @munzly.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: David Jones leads Memphis basketball to 6th straight win